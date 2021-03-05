Barcelona News Roundup: Blaugrana eye free transfer for Argentine star, transfer expert says club have all but signed Eric Garcia, and more - 4th March 2021

Barcelona picked up a fantastic win against Sevilla to progress to the final of the Copa Del Rey, and the Blaugrana will now look to continue their good league form.

With the presidential election looming, there has been plenty of news surrounding Barcelona.

Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Barcelona from 4th March 2021:

Barcelona eyeing up free transfer for Sergio Aguero

Barcelona have to be smart in the coming summer and need to sign players carefully as they are not in the best of financial situations.

As per Four Four Two, The Blaugrana will look to sign Manchester City star Sergio Aguero in the summer.

Aguero is expected to become a transfer target for Barcelona only if Joan Laporta wins the election, which is looking more and more likely as he is the favorite at the moment.

The Manchester City forward has had a season to forget at the Etihad as he has picked up too many injuries. He hasn’t been able to get a sustained run in the first team.

It remains to be seen if Aguero will be able to impress in the coming months. If he does, Manchester City might even offer him a new contract to keep him beyond the summer of 2021.

Eric Garcia to move to Barcelona

As per the reliable Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have all but sealed Eric Garcia’s signing. Garcia was linked with a move to Camp Nou in January, but they decided to wait until the summer to sign him on a free transfer.

Perhaps we can get an official update after the presidential election is over next week, as Barcelona look to head in a new direction.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola revealed earlier this month that he was heart-broken about Garcia’s decision to not extend his stay at the Etihad.

Garcia is a product of Barcelona’s famous La Masia, and he had his heart set on a return to the club. No further details have been revealed by Romano. Barcelona fans may have to wait a bit longer to see just how long of a contract Garcia will sign with Barcelona.

Arteta rubbishes Barcelona rumors

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been touted to join Barcelona to take over from Ronald Koeman. The Spaniard is still getting used to the managerial hot seat after taking over at Arsenal more than a year ago. However, has been linked with the Barcelona job because of his connection with the club.

Arteta spent his youth career at Barcelona before moving elsewhere to get his big break. The Spaniard has done a commendable job at Arsenal and has rubbished reports linking him with Barcelona.

“There is always going to be speculation when there are elections in Barcelona, it's a huge team.

“Obviously I was raised there as a player and there is always going to be links. But I am fully focused to the job that I have to do here, which we have a lot to do, and I am really enjoying it,” Arteta said.