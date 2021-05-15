Barcelona News Roundup: Blaugrana set for huge summer clearout, Catalans interested in La Liga striker and more | 14th May, 2021

Barcelona face Celta Vigo on Sunday in the penultimate game of the season. Ronald Koeman saw his side's hopes of winning La Liga all but end after their draw against Levante in midweek.

The Blaugrana are now four points behind Atletico Madrid at the top of the league table, with only two games left to play. Koeman will hope his side can end the season strongly as they gear up for a huge summer ahead.

With all that in mind, here are the latest Barcelona news on 14th May, 2021.

Barcelona ready to trim the squad in the summer

Barcelona are reportedly readying themselves for a massive summer clearout as they look to reduce their wage bill.

According to MARCA, the Blaugrana are ready to part ways with many of their fringe players, including Philippe Coutinho, Miralem Pjanic, Samuel Umtiti, Martin Braithwaite, Junior Firpo, Neto and Matheus Fernandes, to help raise funds for a summer transfer spree.

Barcelona interested in Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak in action for Real Sociedad

Barcelona are reportedly ready to pursue Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak as a potential alternative to Erling Haaland in the summer.

According to Barca Blaugranes, Ronald Koeman has made signing a new striker a priority for the summer and sees Isak as a much more affordable alternative to Haaland. The Borussia Dortmund sensation could potentially cost the club upwards of €150 million.

Isak, on the other hand, would be much cheaper and has already shown that he can be a goalscoring threat in La Liga, having scored 14 goals in 32 appearances this season.

Barcelona have both Agüero and Depay 'controlled', but at the same time, the Catalan club continue to look for another '9' with more trajectory that can lead the attack in the long-term. Haaland is the dream, but there are more options, such as Isak, Nuñez and Moreno. [espn] pic.twitter.com/jHLS5KFGWq — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 13, 2021

Xavi signs Al-Sadd contract extension

Xavi spent over two decades at Barcelona as a player

Barcelona legend Xavi has signed a contract extension at Qatari side Al-Sadd. The Spaniard finally put the rumors of his Barcelona return to rest by signing a two-year deal until 2023.

Xavi said in his club statement after signing the extension:

"I'm proud to continue at Al-Sadd. We achieved a lot together, scored goals, won matches and titles, and we are all very proud of this success. Getting this kind of support is the best thing any coach can get."

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has stated in the past that his goal is to have Xavi manage the club in the future. However, it now seems that those plans will need to be postponed for the time being.

Xavi has extended his contract as manager of Al Sadd for two more seasons.



We'll never get tired of watching this team goal from them 🤩 pic.twitter.com/RDIxXNazHo — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 14, 2021