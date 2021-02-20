Barcelona News Roundup: Club eye swoop for Bernat, Laporta addresses Haaland rumours, and more - 20th February 2021  

Barcelona have the chance to put aside the disappointment of losing to PSG when they face Cadiz on Sunday in La Liga.

On that note, let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Barcelona from 20th February 2021:

Barcelona presidential candidate Laporta coy on Erling Haaland rumours

Despite their financial turmoil, Barcelona have been linked with a move for Norwegian star Erling Haaland in the summer.

The Blaugrana’s decision to let Luis Suarez leave last summer has backfired as they have missed his experience and scoring prowess this season.

In order to fill the void, the club have been linked with Haaland, who is enjoying a fine spell at Borussia Dortmund and can’t seem to stop scoring.

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta was asked about the club’s links with Haaland, but he decided to keep his cards close to his chest.

“If we have to improve the football team, I have the cards and I’m ready to play them,” he said when asked about the links with the player.

“It’s because of the experience and the knowledge I have of the people who could intervene in all these situations. I want to send a message of calm to the Barcelona fans – we will be economically sustainable again,” Laporta said.

Barcelona looking to sign Juan Bernat as Jordi Alba’s deputy

Juan Bernat’s contract with PSG comes to an end this summer, and the Spaniard has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Ronald Koeman’s side need an able backup for Alba, who is 31-years-old, and Bernat is being seen as the ideal candidate to eventually replace the wingback.

Bernat is still only 27 and is at the peak of his powers, and would be a long-term option, as per Mundo Deportivo. Signing him on a free transfer would be a shrewd move by the club.

Ronald Araujo set for a return

Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo is set to return from an ankle injury next week, and his presence will be a boost for the club.

Ronald Koeman did not want to rush the defender back from the injury that he suffered against Real Betis nearly a fortnight ago.

Araujo made 12 appearances in La Liga prior to his injury. It remains to be seen what combination Koeman will go with after Araujo returns. Gerard Pique is also back from injury and featured against PSG on Tuesday.