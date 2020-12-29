Barcelona News Roundup: Club identifies four players to be offloaded in January, Arsenal star could be headed to Barca and more: 29 December 2020

Barcelona are looking to offload as many as four players in January in order to furnish funds for new signings.

Barcelona take on SD Eibar today and the Cules will be looking to break into the top four and keep within touching distance of the league leaders. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 29 December 2020.

Arsenal interested in signing Riqui Puig

Riqui Puig

Arsenal are interested in signing 21-year-old La Masia product Riqui Puig as his future remains unresolved at Barcelona, according to Sport. Riqui Puig had made his first senior appearance for the Catalans back in 2018 but has fallen out favour under Ronald Koeman.

Ronald Koeman does not view Puig as being part of his plans and the club is likely to send him out on a loan move next month. According to the report, Mikel Arteta has requested Arsenal to sign Riqui Puig on loan till the end of the season.

Puig's contract at Barcelona will end next summer but the club has the option to extend it by a couple of years. Arsenal have been monitoring him for a while but Puig has not wanted to leave Barcelona. But now, owing to a lack of playing time, he might just consider a move away now.

Arsenal are considering to make a move for Riqui Puig in January. [the athletic] pic.twitter.com/5pRVPTxOB0 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 28, 2020

Mustafi could really join Barcelona

Advertisement

Shkrodan Mustafi

Though at first reports of Shkrodan Mustafi going to Barcelona were scoffed at, it now looks like the out-of-favour Arsenal defender could actually be heading to Catalonia after all, according to SportBild.

Mustafi has hardly featured for Arsenal this season and has told the club that he won't be renewing his contract which will run out this summer. As such, the January transfer window will be Arsenal's last chance to cash in on him.

Barcelona have a plethora of defensive problems. Gerard Pique is walking into the twilight of his career. Samuel Umtiti is constantly injured. Clement Lenglet is the only other experienced centre-back as Oscar Mingueza and Ronald Araujo are youngsters who have not had a lot of experience in the first team scene.

The report claims that Barcelona are interested in signing Mustafi as they want an experienced player in their backline whom they can sign for cheap.

Not true ❌ Emre Ozturk is not authorized to negotiate for Mustafi True: @FCBarcelona is still interested in Mustafi. No decision yet @Arsenal https://t.co/yM9ybwknRe — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 24, 2020

Advertisement

Barcelona looking to offload Samuel Umtiti, Riqui Puig, Carles Alena and Junior Firpo

Carles Alena

Barcelona are in desperate need of balancing their books and they need to sell players before they can buy. And according to Sport, Barcelona have identified four players to be offloaded in the January transfer window- Samuel Umtiti, Riqui Puig, Carles Alena and Junior Firpo.

Ronald Koeman has already identified a number of players to sign as they look to bolster their squad. Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Wijnaldum are all players who have been heavily linked with Barcelona.

Manchester City and Arsenal have been credited with an interest in Riqui Puig. Umtiti is tipped to go out on loan. Carles Alena and Junior Firpo are hardly used by Koeman and are hence looked as dispensable.