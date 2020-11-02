Barcelona News Roundup: Former manager criticizes Messi, Barca to make fresh bid for Manchester City star and more: 2 November 2020

Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-men Alaves and it looks like the Cules just can't catch a break or get a good run going. Let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 2 November 2020.

Ter Stegen tipped to return against Dynamo Kyiv

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is now tipped to return to action against Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday after a long spell on the sidelines.

The German international underwent a knee surgery. He had returned to training last week and the manager has until Barcelona's final training session on Wednesday to decide whether to field Ter Stegen or not.

Barcelona prepare fresh bid for Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia

Barcelona's weakness at the back has been well documented of late. They had been trying to bring in reinforcements at the back and had tried to land Eric Garcia from Manchester City during the summer. Now, according to Sport, Barcelona are preparing to make a final attempt to sign the Manchester City defender.

Eric Garcia is well versed with the ways of Barcelona as he is a La Masia product and will fit right in if he returns. The Catalans are now looking to bring him back in the winter transfer window.

Manchester City could be open to selling Garcia in the winter transfer window as they have a lot of options at the back now after signing Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias in the summer transfer window.

🗣[@moillorens🥇] | Barcelona will make another attempt to land eric garcia from city in January. Club thinks that signing a CB is mandatory in the coming window. pic.twitter.com/UqAhUbm9pV — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) October 30, 2020

Quique Setien says Lionel Messi is difficult to manage

Quique Setien

Barcelona sacked Quique Setien after the last season ended after a slew of bad results towards the end of the season. He was replaced by Ronald Koeman and now the former Barcelona boss has opened up on his time at the club. He explained why Lionel Messi is difficult to manage.

“I think Messi is the best of all time. There have been other great players who have been great, but the continuity that this boy has had throughout the years has not been had by anyone. Leo is difficult to manage. Who am I to change him! If they have accepted him as he is for years and have not changed him.

“There’s another facet beyond just the player and it’s more difficult to manage. Much more difficult. It’s something inherent in many athletes that can be seen in the Michael Jordan documentary (“The Last Dance”). You see things you don’t expect.

“He’s very reserved but he makes you see the things that he wants. He doesn’t talk much.”