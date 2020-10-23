Barcelona have two back to back high-profile fixtures coming up. They take on Real Madrid tomorrow and will subsequently face Juventus next week in the UEFA Champions League. Despite all the focus on the pitch, Barcelona seem to not be able to stay away from the news for other reasons.

Let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 23 October 2020

Rivaldo urges Messi to deliver against Real Madrid

Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona player and footballing legend Rivaldo is looking for Lionel Messi to deliver on the big stage once again as the Blaugrana square off against Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the new season.

Rivaldo believes that Messi has to use this opportunity to prove to the world that he remains committed to Barcelona despite all that went down in the transfer window. He told Betfair,

“El Clasico on Saturday is the perfect opportunity for Lionel Messi to prove he is still committed to Barcelona.

“He had a tough summer, and has not started the season brilliantly, but this is the perfect match to raise his game and prove that he's still an exceptional player. A match-winning display against Real Madrid would boost his confidence for the remainder of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled out of Juventus vs Barcelona

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has not been medically cleared to compete as Juventus take on Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League next week. Ronaldo underwent another coronavirus test on Tuesday but once again tested positive and has to go back into isolation.

Fans had been awaiting another Cristiano Ronaldo - Lionel Messi clash but they will have to wait until the two teams clash for the second time at the Camp Nou in the group stage of the Champions League. Ronaldo and Messi haven't faced each other in the Champions League since Barcelona defeated Manchester United in the 2010-11 final.

BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo has once again been tested positive for COVID and will miss the game against Barcelona. @marca pic.twitter.com/PqopsgVJL2 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) October 22, 2020

Advertisement

Gerard Pique speaks out against the board

Gerard Pique just says what he thinks. pic.twitter.com/6CvElVRW6V — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 23, 2020

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique has finally broken his silence over the goings-on at Barcelona over the past few months including the sacking of Ernesto Valverde and Messi's plans of leaving in an interview with La Vanguardia.

He said,

“The scandal with the social media accounts. As a Barça player I see that my club has spent money, money that they’re now asking us for, to criticize not only people outside of the club that have a historic relationship with the club, but active players.

“And that’s brutal. I asked for explanations and he [Bartomeu] told me ‘Gerard, I didn’t know.’ And I believe that. But then you see that the person who you know made the decision to hire out those companies for those services still works for the club.”

Pique also spoke about how he was shocked to learn about Messi sending a burofax to inform the club that he intends on leaving.

“How come the best player ever, that we’ve had the blessed fortune of enjoying, gets up one day and sends a burofax because you’re not listening to him? It’s all very shocking. What is happening?

“Leo deserves everything. The new stadium should be named after him and then whatever else commercial name they want. We have to take better care of our legends, not to disparage them. It makes me angry.”