Barcelona News Roundup: Joan Laporta openly backs Ronald Koeman, Barca squad confused with manager's tactics and more - 2 October 2021

There is a lot of pressure on Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman after the team suffered a 3-0 thumping at the hands of Benfica in the Champions League. The chinks in their armor are starting to show. There's a lot of speculation surrounding Koeman's future as the Catalans prepare for a high-profile encounter against Atletico Madrid.

Ronald Koeman lashes out at Barcelona hierarchy

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has revealed that he is being kept in the dark about his future. Speaking to the press ahead of their weekend game against Atletico Madrid, the Barcelona manager opened up on all the speculation around his future. He said:

"Nobody has said anything to me. I’ve learned the president was here this morning but I’ve not seen him. The club have said nothing to me. I have ears, I have eyes. I already know they leak a lot of things, but they’ve not said anything to me."

On being asked how he is handling the situation, Koeman added:

"That’s a question for tomorrow. I am not the most important thing but the team. The team must get a positive result. I am here for the love of Barca, I came in a very complicated situation and it seems more complicated now than the first day. Everyone has their opinion but I am only interested in the players and preparing for the game."

Barcelona dressing room confused with Ronald Koeman's tactics

SL Benfica v FC Barcelona: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Toni Juanmarti of SPORT has made the bold claim that the Barcelona dressing room is confused by Ronald Koeman's tactics. He claims that the Barcelona players had no clue what their strategy or game plan was for the midweek Champions League game against Benfica.

Barcelona players were reportedly clueless as to who all were going to start and who were going to be benched for the game. Koeman used a three-man defence for the game against Benfica but did not train his squad on defensive transitions in a three-at-the-back system.

Players learned that a 3-5-2 formation was going to be used only a few hours before kickoff.

Joan Laporta says Ronald Koeman will continue as Barcelona coach

Barcelona president Joan Laporta

Despite reports suggesting that Ronald Koeman's time as Barcelona coach is soon coming to an end, Joan Laporta has come out and openly backed him. The Barcelona president said that Koeman deserves more time and confidence. Speaking to the press ahead of the Catalans' game against Atletico Madrid, Laporta said:

“Ronald Koeman will continue as the coach of Barca, he deserves a margin of confidence. Koeman is a cule and a reference point for Barcelona. I have spoken with him and I have drawn my conclusions. I really appreciate that he is leading Barca at a time of difficulty.”

