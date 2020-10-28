Barcelona News Roundup: Josep Maria Bartomeu resigns as club president, Barca in agreement with European Super League and more: 28 October 2020

Big changes are happening at Barcelona. There's a lot going on both on the field and away from it. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 28 October 2020.

Ronald Koeman discusses match against Juventus and El Clasico

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman

Barcelona manager got vocal about the El Clasico defeat and Barcelona's Champions League match against Juventus in his pre-match press conference. About the game on Wednesday night, Koeman said,

Firstly this is not a decisive match but it’s a match between two great teams that want to get as far as they can in this championship. It’s important to get a good result and what’s more play the sort of football we want to play. We have a lot of respect for the opposition so it’s a top level match.

Juve are one of the biggest teams in Europe with a lot of players with a lot of experience. even though they have absentees in defence they know how to dominate midfield and up front they have quality players.

Koeman also praised his team despite the El Clasico defeat.

Firstly when I was talking with Barca about being a coach I knew that it would not be an easy challenge because of the changes we wanted to make and because of Covid I think the challenge is that big …

I ask everyone to keep calm and give it time because we are changing a lot of things. In the match against Real Madrid we were really good for 60 minutes. I respect the opinions we got worse. But for the hour we had plenty of opportunities. I saw a team with great ambition.

Josep Maria Bartomeu resigns

Josep Maria Bartomeu

Amid the ongoing vote of no confidence against him from the fans, Josep Maria Bartomeu has resigned as the Barcelona president. The rest of the executive board have followed suit and a new president will be appointed after an election which will be held in 90 days.

In the interim, a temporary management board will oversee the club's operations. Bartomeu had received a lot of stick for the club's decisions and moves made in the transfer window and around 20,000 fans had signed a petition for him to be removed from the club president's role.

Bartomeu reveals Barcelona have agreed to join Europe Super League

“The board of directors yesterday approved the acceptance of the requirements to participate in a future European super league of football clubs, a project promoted by the big clubs in Europe."



Josep Maria Bartomeu revealed that Barcelona had agreed to join the proposed Europe Super League. That's the final bombshell dropped by Bartomeu before resigning as the club president.

The big European clubs have been rallying for more clout and control in the decision making and the UEFA have made concessions for them in the past. The Europe Super League is a move that will see a closed league that will be populated only by the elite clubs in Europe.

As such, it is not a decision that will win Bartomeu any new admirers and Javier Tebas, La Liga president, responded by calling him 'ignorant'.