Barcelona News Roundup: Koeman responds to Quique Setien's comments about Messi, Former Valencia player slams Barca manager and more: 3 November 2020

Barcelona will take on Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Champions League tomorrow night. The Catalans could only manage to draw with Alaves over the weekend and will be desperate to get back to winning ways as they navigate a difficult start to the new season.

Without further ado, let's take at the top stories involving Barcelona from 3 November 2020.

Victor Font asked who he will sign

Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font has provided his opinion on who the club would rather sign: Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe. Font is the frontrunner to succeed Josep Maria Bartomeu and in his response, he drew everyone's attention to the the club's financial structure.

He said,

“One of the biggest changes is that the sporting decisions will be in the hands of the sporting structure. I’m delighted by both players. But the economic situation is critical, and we won’t be able to make huge signings."

.@victor_font: "(Haaland y Mbappé) Uno de los grandes cambios es que la decisiones deportivas estarán en manos de la estructura deportiva. A mí me encantan los dos. Pero la coyuntura económica es crítica y no podremos hacer grandes operaciones". @sialfutur — TEAM BARÇA (@TeamBarcaPod) November 2, 2020

Joaquin slams Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman

Joaquin Sanchez

Real Betis legend Joaquin has slammed Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman ahead of the Real Betis-Barcelona matchup. Joaquin spent six months under Ronald Koeman during his time at Valencia and doesn't look back at that period with fondness.

Joaquin told El Larguero,

'It was not the most beautiful experience of my sports career. It was not a pleasant experience, but as I always say: one has to live with everything and that happened at that time. I do not want to talk about this issue because honestly it hurts me what It happened there, I had a bad time.'

On being asked whether he would appoint Koeman as the coach of Real Betis, Joaquin replied,

'Not even as kit man!'

Ronald Koeman says Messi is not hard to manage

Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona manager Quique Setien had stated a day back that Lionel Messi is difficult to manage. He said,

“Leo is difficult to manage. Who am I to change him! If they have accepted him as he is for years and have not changed him.”

Now, the current manager Ronald Koeman has dismissed Setien's comments by claiming the opposite. Koeman says that he doesn't have any problems with Messi and that they have a good working relationship. Speaking to the press ahead of Barcelona's Champions League game against Dynamo Kyiv, Koeman said,

“I respect Setien’s words [where he said that it’s hard to manage Messi], but I disagree. I have no difficulty coaching Messi. I talk to Leo every week, about on-field and locker room stuff. I don’t share the opinion that he’s hard to manage.”