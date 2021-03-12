Barcelona News Roundup: Lionel Messi and Joan Laporta to have crunch talks, Sergio Ramos extends invitation to Lionel Messi, and more - 12 March 2021

Barcelona's season went from bad to worse as they crashed out of the UEFA Champions League this week after failing to overcome Paris Saint-Germain. Their La Liga campaign hasn't been going as well as expected either, with the Catalan giants currently second in the league, 6 points adrift of leaders Atletico, with just 12 matches left to be played.

Their financial crisis off the pitch hasn't made matters any easier. The uncertainty surrounding Lionel Messi's future is yet another massive concern for the club, with the 33-year-old's contract expiring this summer.

In short, Barcelona seem to be in all sorts of trouble at the moment and the next few weeks will certainly be an incredibly testing time for everyone involved.

That said, here is a look at some of the top stories of the day pertaining to Barcelona on 12th March 2021:

Liverpool could reignite interest in Ousmane Dembele

Could Ousmane Dembele soon be heading to the Premier League?

The defending Premier League champions have endured an abysmal season so far and might not even qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. Naturally, they will be looking to reinforce their side as best as possible in the summer.

Liverpool have previously been linked with Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele and could likely reignite their interest in the 23-year-old, as per renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano (via Liverpool Echo).

Reports claim that Liverpool could look towards the France international once again, although Barcelona seek to retain him. Notably, his current contract expires next summer.

Advertisement

Sergio Ramos extends invitation to Lionel Messi

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has said he would undoubtedly welcome Lionel Messi at Real Madrid

With Lionel Messi yet to decide on his future beyond the ongoing season, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has made an astonishingly generous offer to share his house with Messi, should the Argentine superstar choose to join Real Madrid.

According to ESPN, Ramos spoke about Messi on a Twitch show and was asked if he would welcome Messi if he decided to join Real Madrid. Answering the question, Ramos said:

"Of course, 100%! He could stay at mine for the first week or so. He can find his feet and get comfy, I'd be more than happy to do that.

"Us Madrid fans have had to endure Leo's best years [with him at another team] so to not have to face him every week would be great and to have him with us would obviously help us to win and have more success. It would be stupid to say it wouldn't."

Sergio Ramos has offered Messi a place to live if he leaves Barcelona for Real Madrid 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/SvMBhQ5KhK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 12, 2021

Advertisement

Lionel Messi to have crunch talks with new Barcelona president Joan Laporta

FC Barcelona's new president Joan Laporta naturally wants Lionel Messi to stay

Joan Laporta won Barcelona's presidential election last week and his first order of business will indeed be to try and tie Lionel Messi down to the club with a new contract. Laporta has already made it clear that he wants Messi to stay.

Joan Laporta - new Barcelona president - to RAC1: “I will be calling Lionel Messi. Will I convince Leo to stay? It will depend on him, I will do what I can, within the economic possibilities of the club, to make him stay at Barça”. 🔵🔴 @HagridFCB #FCB #Barcelona — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 8, 2021

Now, according to The Sun, Lionel Messi and his father will be invited to crunch talks with the club before the end of the month in order to try and negotiate a new deal to keep the 33-year-old at his beloved club.

Messi allegedly wants the club to make significant moves in the transfer window in order to enable the side to challenge for silverware next season. However, considering Barcelona's financial situation, the report claims that Messi and his representatives will want proof that Laporta and Barcelona will be able to deliver on their promises and give Messi a team that will be capable of winning major trophies.