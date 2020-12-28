Barcelona News Roundup: Lionel Messi drops transfer hint as he remains undecided on Barca future, Catalans set asking price for Juve transfer target and more: 28 December 2020

Lionel Messi has revealed where he wants to play next. Meanwhile, Barcelona have slapped a €22 million price tag on Juventus transfer target.

Barcelona will be looking to break into the top four as they take on SD Eibar tomorrow night. The club has some catching up to do and are braced for a rather busy January transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barceona from 28 December 2020.

Georginio Wijnaldum to decide on future this week

Georginio Wijnaldum

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum continues to be heavily linked with Barcelona and as per Sky Sports, he will decide this week whether to sign a new contract at Liverpool. Ronald Koeman and co. remain hopeful that they can sign him at the end of the season.

Wijnaldum is currently in the final months of his contract at Liverpool and could leave the club on a free transfer if he doesn't sign a new deal. Koeman and Wijnaldum share a good relationship from their days as coach and player for the Netherlands football team.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he wants the 30-year-old to stay at Anfield and that their relationship hasn't suffered due to the ongoing contract issue.

Barcelona slap €22 million price tag on Junior Firpo

FC Barcelona v C.A. Osasuna - La Liga Santander

Barcelona are in desperate need of balancing their books and are looking to clear some deadwood in the January transfer window. One of the players who is almost certain to leave is 24-year-old left-back Junior Firpo.

As per Calciomercato, Juventus have registered an interest in the former Real Betis man. Inter Milan have also entered the race and the Serie A clubs are interested in taking him on a loan deal.

However, Barcelona do not want to send Firpo out on loan and will only part with him only if either team is willing to cough up €22 million.

Lionel Messi says he'd love to play in the United States

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi dropped quite a few truth bombs in his recent interview with La Sexta (via The Guardian). He revealed that though he remains committed to Barcelona for now, he would love to experience living in the United States and play in the MLS.

Messi said,

“I would like to play in the United States and experience life and the league there, but ultimately come back to Barcelona in some capacity. I’m not thinking too far ahead in the short term and just want to see how the season finishes.”