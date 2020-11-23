Barcelona News Roundup: Lionel Messi to stay on one condition, Barca to decide on signing replacement for star defender and more: 23 November 2020

Barcelona just don't seem to be able to catch a break these days. The fallout from the internal combustion has had an effect on the team's performances on the pitch and they are expected to make some moves in the upcoming January transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 23 November 2020.

Francisco Trincao thinks Lionel Messi will stay at the club

Francisco Trincao and Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona warm up ahead of a game

Barcelona youngster Francisco Trincao believes that Lionel Messi continue to remain at Barcelona despite all the speculation. In a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo, Trincao was asked about the possible departure of Lionel Messi. He responded,

“I think [he’ll stay]. I see Leo calm in the dressing room and always wanting to train, and I think we’ll enjoy Leo for a long time at Barca. Messi’s place is where he is and where he has to end up is in this huge club, Barca.

He was also asked to weigh in on the Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi debate and this is what he said,

“The best thing they [Messi and Ronaldo] have is that they always want to win. I think it is the best they have and that they are great leaders and help their teammates.”

Barcelona considering signing a replacement for Pique in January

Advertisement

Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Barcelona are all set to decide on whether or not to sign a replacement for defender Gerard Pique who is now set to be sidelined for about three to five months after picking up an injury. The club released a statement yesterday that reads as follows:

“Tests carried out this Sunday have shown that he has a grade 3 sprain in the internal lateral ligament and partial injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He is therefore not available for selection, and the evolution of the injury will condition his availability,”

And according to Marca, Barcelona will have a meeting in the next few days to decide on whether or not to sign a defender in the January transfer window. Barcelona started the season with four centre-backs namely Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo.

Pique is now out for a while and Samuel Umtiti is unreliable due to how prone he is to injury. Ronald Araujo is young and inexperienced. As such, there is every chance that Barcelona will look sign a defender when the transfer window reopens in January.

Advertisement

From bad to worse for Barcelona...



They've given injury updates on Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto.



More: https://t.co/56tVyt4DHT#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/AJtfowYdkT — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 23, 2020

Messi will stay if Xavi becomes Barcelona manager

Lionel Messi

According to Sique Rodriguez of Carrusel Deportivo, Lionel Messi will remain at Barcelona on one condition. He will stay at the Camp Nou on the assurance that Xavi will become the manager at the club.

The Catalans haven't been very discreet about their intention of bringing Xavi back to the club in a managerial role and things could very well work out the way Messi wants it to before the start of the 2021-22 season.