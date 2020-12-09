Barcelona News Roundup: Liverpool star considering Barca move, Players unhappy with Ronald Koeman and more: 9 December 2020

Barcelona suffered a shock 3-0 defeat at the Camp Nou against Juventus and the players and the manager have come under heavy criticism as things seem to be getting worse after a gloomy summer.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 9 December 2020.

Antoine Griezmann makes damning assessment of Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann took no prisoners as he slammed himself and his team for not turning up against Juventus last night. The Frenchman admitted that was a clear lack of desire and attitude as they took on the Bianconeri.

Speaking in the post-match interview, Griezmann said,

"We didn't turn up. In the first half, they got the better of us. It was a lack of everything: of desire, of attitude, willingness to run, all of it was bad. In the second half, there was already a three-goal advantage and it was easier for us but we had a bad day and a bad game.

"Who else can be blamed if we are the ones who play? We have to work on this and want to improve, want to play, and only in this way are we going to move forward.

Barcelona players unhappy with Ronald Koeman's tactics

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona took on Juventus at the Camp Nou needing to avoid a heavy defeat to continue at the top of Group G but they ended up losing to Juventus by a 3-0 scoreline thanks to a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo and a Weston McKennie goal.

Now, as per Sport, Barcelona players are not happy with new manager Ronald Koeman and his tactics. Koeman has opted to go with a 4-2-3-1 formation and the players reportedly feel that he hasn't improved a single individual. In fact, the likes of Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann have struggled.

The report further claims that the players are frustrated with the lack of a focal point in attack following the departure of Luis Suarez and despite their pleas to change things up in order to improve, Koeman has stuck to his favoured formation and this has caused the dressing room to be at odds with him.

Georginio Wijnaldum still considering Barcelona move

Georginio Wijnaldum

According to Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is yet to make a decision on his future and is contemplating a move to Barcelona. Wijnaldum was one of the players that Ronald Koeman wanted to bring to the Camp Nou immediately after taking over but a move didn't work out.

The 30-year-old has entered the final months of his contract and will become a free agent next summer. As such, he will be able to enter a pre-contract agreement with any club of his liking. Liverpool reportedly want to tie him to a new deal but the Dutchman is not so sure about kicking on at Merseyside.

He is still considering moving to Barcelona as things stand.