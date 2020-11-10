Barcelona News Roundup: Lyon offer update on Memphis Depay situation, Messi slammed for attitude towards Griezmann and more: 10 November 2020

Barcelona are going through a testing time following the resignation of Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board of directors from the helm. The team seems to be finally hitting their stride on the pitch under Ronald Koeman though. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 10 November 2020.

Barcelona confirm Ansu Fati out for four months after knee surgery

Ansu Fati in action against Real Betis

Barcelona confirmed today that youngster Ansu Fati has successfully undergone a knee surgery and will be out for four months which is his recovery period. Ansu Fati has been one of Barcelona's standout performers in the early part of the season and he will be sorely missed over the next few months.

Barcelona's official statement reads,

“The first team player Ansu Fati has been operated on successfully by Dr. Ramon Cugat for the injury to the internal meniscus of his left knee under the supervision of the Club’s medical staff. The player will be out for approximately four months.”

Ansu Fati picked up the injury after a tackle from Real Betis defender Aissa Mandi and had to be taken off at half-time. This will alter Barcelona's plans for the winter transfer window as they will have to rely on the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Pedri and Trincao to step up in Fati's absence.

Injured Ansu Fati could miss more than 25 games for Barcelona https://t.co/bHkFmX6EiI — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) November 10, 2020

Griezmann's former advisor slams Messi

Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi

Antoine Griezmann's former advisor Eric Olhats has tagged Lionel Messi's attitude towards the Frenchman as 'deplorable'. He has also accused Messi of being a bad influence away from the pitch at the Camp Nou.

The Griezmann-Barcelona saga took its time to reach a conclusion with the Frenchman releasing an entire documentary on why he chose to snub Barcelona in the summer of 2018 before eventually signing for them in 2019.

Olhats told France Football (via The Mirror),

“He’s at the same time emperor and monarch, and he didn’t see Antoine’s arrival with a good eye.

“His attitude has been deplorable, he made him feel that. I’ve always heard Antoine say there’s no problem with Messi, but never the other way around.

“In my eyes, Messi said he wanted to leave to see what role he still had as a decision-making player, regarding the players who arrived and those who left, but he eventually stayed. Classic Messi! As good on the pitch as he is bad off it

“Barcelona has been suffering for a while. There was a cancer in that club, and it obviously leaves some marks.”

Lyon adviser Gerard Holier refuses to rule out Depay exit

Memphis Depay

Fresh rumours linking Depay to a January move to Barcelona have surfaced following the Dutchman's comments. Depay told the press that he cannot promise that he will remain at Lyon till the end of the season.

Now Olympique Lyon adviser Gerard Holier has offered an update on the Memphis Depay situation which is very much on the same lines.

Speaking to Telefoot (via BarcaBlaugranes), he said,

“We will do everything we can to keep him, but it’s very possible that.... it’s football and we’ll see.

“If his performances are like they were before the injury it’s likely other clubs will come in, but I think that Barca appreciate him a lot.

“Depay is happy in Lyon but Abidal was too and he went to Barca.”