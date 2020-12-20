Barcelona News Roundup: Mohamed Salah refuses to rule out Barca move, Lionel Messi ready to take pay cut to join Manchester City and more: 20 December 2020

Barcelona drew 2-2 at home to Valencia and squandered an opportunity to climb higher up the table last night. The club is braced for a busy January transfer window. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 20 December 2020.

Pele congratulates Messi as Barcelona man equals his record

FC Barcelona v Valencia CF - La Liga Santander

Brazilian legend Pele has congratulated Lionel Messi as the latter equalled his record of having scored the most number of goals for a single club against Valencia last night. Pele wrote on his Instagram,

"When your heart overflows with love, it is difficult to change your path. Like you, I know what it's like to love wearing the same shirt every day. Like you, I know that there is nothing better than the place we feel at home. Congratulations on your historic record, Messi.

But above all, congratulations on your beautiful career at Barcelona. Stories like ours, of loving the same club for so long, unfortunately will be increasingly rare in football. I admire you very much."

Lionel Messi has now equalled Pele’s record of scoring 643 goals for a single club. pic.twitter.com/nJlrcesRS5 — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) December 19, 2020

Lionel Messi ready to take salary cut to move to Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Lionel Messi's move to Manchester City is starting to look increasingly likely to happen with each passing day. Now as per 90Min, Manchester City have been handed a major boost as the Argentine is willing to halve his wages in order to force a move to the Etihad.

Lionel Messi is reportedly earning €750,000 a week + bonuses at Barcelona. The Catalans cannot keep paying the Argentine those wages as they continue to reel from the financial strain on them caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Barcelona presidential candidate Emili Rousaud had said earlier that the only way that the Catalans can keep ahold of Messi is if the Argentine is willing to take a wage cut. He had said,

“We'll have to sit down with Messi and ask him to make a salary cut. We'll ask him to make the sacrifice. If there's no agreement, then Messi will leave.”

Mohamed Salah refuses to rule out move to Real Madrid and Barcelona

Mo Salah

Mohamed Salah has been in sensational form for Liverpool this season and has been one of the main reasons why the Reds are sitting atop the Premier League table despite struggling with an incredible number of injuries.

When pressed about the possibility of playing for either Real Madrid or Barcelona, he said (via AS),

"I think Madrid and Barcelona are two top clubs. Who knows what will happen in the future, but right now I am focused on winning the Premier League and Champions League with Liverpool again.

"That's a tough question, but right now I can say that everything is in the hands of the club. Of course I want to break records here and, I repeat, all the club records, but everything is in the hands of the club."