Barcelona News Roundup: Monchi rejects Barca, Coutinho suffers yet another injury setback and more - 24 February 2021

It has not been a great week for Barcelona and they have received more bad news today.

Barcelona have a crucial game against Elche tonight as they try to keep leaders Atletico Madrid within their sights. The Catalans will need to be at their very best if they're to go on to win the La Liga this term. Ronald Koeman and co. will also need to make some smart moves in the transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 24 February 2021.

Ronald Koeman says Barcelona can still win the La Liga

FC Barcelona v Cadiz CF - La Liga Santander

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman had said after their disappointing 1-1 draw against Cadiz that the draw hurt more than the loss against Paris Saint-Germain. It was Barcelona's chance to close the gap with Atletico Madrid.

However, Ronald Koeman remains optimistic about their chances of winning the title. Speaking to the press ahead of Barcelona's midweek game against Elche, Koeman said:

"I still think we can fight for the title. It will depend on the two games to come, which are very important to fight for the championship."

Speaking about individual errors, Koeman said:

"They have cost us points and that might be because we have been nervous when we are only one goal up, which means we don't play as calmly as we should and we have missed opportunities to score goals,"

Koeman concluded by saying the team has a sufficient number of leaders in the dressing room to pull this off.

"I think we have leaders and captains in the team. We have (Gerard) Pique at the back and although Sergi Roberto is injured, (Jordi) Alba is also experienced and (Sergio) Busquets is in midfield and with Leo (Messi) I think we have sufficient personality.

"These are players with quality and character who have won a lot and it's important they show the way ahead to the youngsters,"

Philippe Coutinho hit by another injury setback

Philippe Coutinho

According to AS, Philippe Coutinho's return from injury will have to wait. The Barcelona midfielder has been out of action since suffering a knee injury in the match against SD Eibar last year. His external meniscus was damaged and the player had to undergo surgery.

It was said that Coutinho will return in time for the El Clasico on the 10th of April. However, Coutinho's recovery is not on track as his left knee continues to be swollen.

Barcelona host relegation threatened Elche on Wednesday in the league. After confirmation that key man Coutinho's injury isn't getting any better, Koeman's team will look to get a better result than their 1-1 draw vs. Cadiz. A speedy duo of Umtiti and Lenglet could be needed. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) February 23, 2021

Monchi dismisses links with Barcelona

Monchi

The Barcelona presidential election is expected to happen soon and it has been suggested that the Cules were hoping to rope in Sevilla's sporting director Monchi to the recruitment department.

However, Monchi has now closed the door on Barcelona. Speaking to Estadio Deportivo (via Football Espana), Monchi said:

“I don’t give much importance to these issues. I’m much more concerned with the present. I’m where I want to be, where I’m fulfilled and super happy. Sometimes that’s priceless.”