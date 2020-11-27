Barcelona News Roundup: Presidential candidate makes Neymar promise, Manchester United keeping tabs on Barca star and more: 27 November 2020

Barcelona will take on Osasuna in the La Liga on Sunday and will be hoping to climb further up the table. They are languishing at 13th right now. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 27 November 2020.

Koeman to give more minutes to Puig, Mingueza and Matheus

Carles Alena

Barcelona's first loss to Atletico Madrid in the league in ten years was a reality check and the club now has to look inwards for a lot of answers. As has been characteristic, their youth products are providing a glimmer of hope.

According to Sport, after their impressive performance against Dynamo Kyiv, Ronald Koeman is inclined towards giving more minutes to the likes of Carles Alena, Riqui Puig, Oscar Mingueza and Matheus Fernandes.

All four were impressive the other night against Dynamo Kyiv. Koeman was appreciative of them in the post-match interview and reportedly applauded them in the training ground as well. The report adds that some of the youngsters might even feature against Osasuna this weekend.

Barcelona presidential candidate vows to bring Neymar back

Neymar Jr.

Emili Rousaud has vowed to bring Neymar back to Barcelona should he be elected president. Rousaud is one of the presidential hopefuls and has worked as Maria Bartomeu's vice president.

Advertisement

According to Marca, Rousaud has vowed to bring back Neymar and another 'top player'. He said,

“We will sign two top players, one of them is Neymar. We are working to bring him back to Barcelona."

“We hope to be able to announce shortly the name of the other franchise player that we want to bring. It will not leave anyone indifferent. We have a direct line with the player.”

Neymar joined Barcelona from Santos in 2013 and in 2017, he left the club for Paris Saint-Germain on a world record fee.

Barcelona presidential candidate Emili Rousaud has promised to bring Neymar back to the club 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/J5o2F9nmEO — Goal (@goal) November 26, 2020

Manchester United still interested in Ousmane Dembele

Deportivo Alavés v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Advertisement

As we move towards the January transfer window, Manchester United are reportedly looking to place themselves in a good position to sign Ousmane Dembele should the chance arise.

Fabrizio Romano claims on his podcast that Manchester United haven't given up hopes of signing Dembele. They have been on the lookout for a right-winger after their pursuit of Jadon Sancho failed to bear fruit.

Manchester United have looked like they will improve greatly if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can sign a couple more world-class talents.