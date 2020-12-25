Barcelona News Roundup: Presidential candidate says Neymar can be signed for cheap, Manchester City looking to sign Barca midfielder and more: 25 December 2020

Barcelona could sign Neymar for cheap but they could still lose one of their most promising youngsters at the end of the season.

Barcelona are now well poised to break into the top four after their 3-0 victory over Real Valladolid. With less than a week to go until the January transfer window opens, we take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 25 December 2020.

Ronald Koeman says Lionel Messi is very engaged at Barcelona

Lionel Messi

Amid growing speculation over Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona, manager Ronald Koeman has revealed in an interview via the club website that Lionel Messi trains very hard and is committed to the cause at the club.

Barcelona were sent into shock last summer as Lionel Messi informed the club of his intention to leave but he ended up staying put as no clubs could afford to sign him. However, he is currently in the final months of his contract with Barcelona and could leave next summer as a free agent.

Koeman said,

"In theory, it's the same for every player. If he is fit to play and good enough, then he will. But, of course, Leo is older than before, although he's a player who still wants to be in games, and especially to win them. He trains hard every day. He's very engaged,"

Manchester City and Bayern Munich keeping tabs on Riqui Puig

Riqui Puig

If several reports from recent weeks are to be believed, Barcelona youngster Riqui Puig is already a divisive figure in the side and has already had run-ins with the manager over a handful of issues. His current contract with Barcelona will expire next summer.

According to Fichajes, Bayern Munich and Manchester City are monitoring Riqui Puig's situation very closely. However, Barcelona are still expected to give Puig a new contract as he is one of the most promising young players on the squad though his lack of game time is a cause for concern.

Barcelona have suffered in recent years due to their over-reliance on veteran midfielders and letting Puig leave will not be a good look for the side.

Barcelona presidential candidate thinks Neymar could be signed for 'very cheap'

Neymar Jr.

According to Sport, Barcelona presidential candidate Jordi Farre believes that he can sign Neymar for cheap. Farre has detailed out his plans for Barcelona should he become the club president and insists that roping in Neymar is a major part of his plans.

Farre said,

"Information came out saying that we have spoken and, yes, we have spoken with many people because we have to prepare a project. Jan. 25 comes and there will be four days of the window left. We spoke with a lot of players and with Neymar too."

“In the end it will be very cheap. If you have to sell Barca, if you have to relaunch the brand Barca, it’s not the same as going to sale with a top player like him as without him.

When you pay for a player of this type it’s not an expense but an investment, and you have to invest to grow and with Neymar it’s no different. These type of players come out very cheap.”