Barcelona News Roundup: Presidential election results, Lionel Messi update and more | 7th March, 2021

Barcelona have suddenly found themselves in the title race after their recent resurgence. Ronald Koeman's men are unbeaten in their last 17 La Liga fixtures, having won 14 of them. They currently occupy second place in La Liga, three points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid.

The Blaugrana will hope to continue their stellar form as they travel to Paris on Wednesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against PSG. The Catalan giants will need to overturn a 4-1 deficit in order to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

With all that in mind, here are the latest Barcelona news on 7th March, 2021.

Joan Laporta elected as new Barcelona president

Joan Laporta is Barcelona's new club president

Joan Laporta has officially won Barcelona's presidential election for the second time. The Spaniard got more than 54% of the votes and will succeed Josep Maria Bartomeu as Barcelona's new club president.

Laporta oversaw much of Barcelona's glory years in the 2000s and early 2010s. The Spaniard was at the helm for some of the club's most defining moments, including the signing of Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho and the emergence of Lionel Messi.

The new president already seems ready to get down to business. During his victory celebrations, Laporta was quoted saying:

"Now let's go to Paris and see if we can make another 'remontada' [comeback] happen!"

A look at Joan Laporta, the new president of FC Barcelona

Joan Laporta hopeful of Lionel Messi stay

Lionel Messi has not made a decision on his future yet

New club president Joan Laporta is hopeful that Argentine superstar Lionel Messi will extend his contract with the club.

Messi's current deal expires at the end of the season, and the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently free to negotiate with foreign clubs over a move in the summer.

Laporta is ready to do all he can to make Messi sign a new deal at Barcelona. Speaking after his victory, the Spaniard told Marca:

"Today marks 20 years since a boy named Leo Messi debuted with Barcelona's Infantil B [U12-13] team. Seeing the best player in the world come to vote with his son is an example of what we've said. Leo loves Barcelona. That's the reflection of it. The best player in the world loves Barcelona. Hopefully that will help him to stay at Barcelona. That's what we want."

Joan Laporta: "The fact that the best player in the world came to vote today, along with his son, is proof that Leo Messi loves Barça."

Barcelona offered Edmond Tapsoba

Edmond Tapsoba in action for Bayer Leverkusen

Barcelona have reportedly been offered the chance to sign promising Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba.

The 22-year-old has been turning heads with his performances for the German side this season, and Barcelona are currently at the front of the queue to sign him at the end of the season.

According to Sport, Tapsoba's agent and former Barcelona midfielder Deco had offered the defender to all three of the Blaugrana's presidential candidates. Tapsoba will reportedly cost around €40 million but would solve Barcelona's problems in central defense.

Ronald Koeman is reportedly ready to let the likes of Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet leave the club in the summer in order to make room for younger talent.