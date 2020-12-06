Barcelona News Roundup: PSG quartet could coax Messi, Koeman has his say on star's departure, and more: 5 December 2020

Barcelona are in a bit of a financial turmoil but the club will hope to make progress on the pitch in La Liga and Champions League during the upcoming festive period. Here is the latest news featuring Barcelona from 5th December 2020.

Koeman believes Messi should be allowed to decide about his future

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has opined Blaugrana star Lionel Messi should be allowed to decide his own future and potentially leave the club if he wants to.

Koeman’s comments come after FC Barcelona interim president Carles Tusquets said Messi’s departure would have financially helped the club last summer. The club has been engulfed with financial problems and will delay wage payments scheduled for January due to the situation caused by the pandemic.

Koeman, who agreed to take over the coaching role at the club in the summer, said:

"If there's anyone who needs to decide about his future, it's Leo himself. I don't care what's said outside the club. However, comments from inside the club don't help us have the calmness we need to do our job.”

Lewandowski lavishes praise on Lionel Messi

The player who perhaps should have won the Ballon d’Or this year, Robert Lewandowski has claimed there will never be another footballer like Lionel Messi for another 100 years.

The Polish international was part of the side that put eight past Barcelona in the Champions League last season, and outshone the Argentine on the pitch in the knockout tie.

Both players have, however, been nominated for the FIFA Best Men’s player of the year award, and Lewandowski is the front runner after helping Bayern to a treble last season.

The Bayern star admitted Messi is one of the greatest in the history of football,

"He is a great player, one of the greatest in the history of football," Lewandowski told Ole.

"I know that the expectations around him are enormous and what he has already achieved as a footballer is something that perhaps no one will achieve.

"Maybe you have to wait 100 years for someone like him to be born again. With what he has already done, he is and will be one of the greatest in all of history," he added.

🎙️ Lewandowski: "We might have to wait for another 100 years to see another Messi" pic.twitter.com/9X6v6Zu5z2 — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) December 5, 2020

PSG’s South American quartet could help them sign Barcelona star

The quartet of Neymar, Rafinha, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes could play a role in Messi’s decision to move to PSG. Messi played alongside Neymar and Rafinha at Barcelona, while Di Maria and Paredes are regulars for the Argentine national team.

Messi is expected to leave Barcelona in the summer of 2021, but it remains to be seen which club can afford his massive wages. Naturally, the so-called ‘petro clubs’ PSG and Manchester City have been linked.

As per ESPN, the aforementioned quartet could play a coxing role in Messi’s potential move to PSG, even though PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has remained coy on the rumors.