Barcelona news roundup: Riqui Puig optimistic about more game-time this season, a key Blaugrana player signs a new contract, and more - 9th October 2020

With most Barcelona players out on international duty this week, Ronald Koeman gets some much-needed time to sort out a few tactical plans.

On that note, here are the top Barcelona news stories of the day as on 9th October 2020.

Riqui Puig optimistic about more game-time

Ronald Koeman wanted Riqui Puig to go out on loan this season, but the midfielder eventually remained at the club. The young player is now confident of winning the manager's trust and fighting for a place in the Barcelona starting-XI this season.

During an interaction with Marca via Football Espana, Riqui Puig said that he stayed back at Barcelona as he is optimistic about his chances of playing for the club this campaign.

"Yes, I am optimistic. Otherwise I would not have stayed at Barca. I want to succeed and claim a position. I don't see it any other way. I'm very happy in Barcelona. I have my family here, and I think I'll end up playing. A tough conversation? No, it wasn't tough. At no point Koeman let me know that I would not have time. He trusts me, and I think he will give me opportunities to show my potential and show that I can play for this great club," said Riqui Puig.

Luis Suarez cried because of the way Barcelona treated him

Luis Suarez was seen crying as he left the Barcelona office just before his move to Atletico Madrid was completed.

When asked about his move out of Barcelona and how things transpired in the days leading up to his exit, the striker said that he cried because of how the club treated him:

"Those days were very difficult. I cried because of what I was having to go through. I didn't take the club's message that they were looking for a solution for me in order to mix things up very well. I was hurt most of all by the way they did things because one has to accept it when a cycle comes to an end. My wife could see how unhappy I was. She wanted to see me smile again, and when the chance came to join Atletico, I had no doubts." [H/T Sky Sports]

Advertisement

🔴⚪ #SuárezRojiblanco



𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗲𝗱. 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗱. 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱.



✍ @LuisSuarez9 has signed his contract and is officially a Red & White player 👊



🙌 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲!



🏧 #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/E3susK5spa — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) September 25, 2020

Marc-Andre ter Stegen signs a new contract

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has signed a new contract with Barcelona, as per a report in Mundo Deportivo which says that the goalkeeper has penned a new long-term deal and will remain at the club till 2025.

The report also said that an announcement in this regard from Barcelona is expected soon. The 29-year-old is currently out with an injury and is expected to be back in action in the next few weeks.