Barcelona News Roundup: Ronald Koeman wants new signings in January, Barcelona presidential candidate vows to extend Messi's contract and more: 7 December 2020

Barcelona will take on Juventus at the Camp Nou tomorrow and if there are no last minute twists waiting for us, we will see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the field facing each other once again.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barceloina from 7 December 2020.

Barcelona considering investment from Amazon

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Barcelona's financial woes have been well documented of late. Now the club is seeking more and more commercial opportunities and according to reports, Amazon is keen on investing in the club.

The club's interim president Carlos Tusquets went vocal about the depth of Barcelona's financial troubles last week. The report adds that Amazon might strike an investment deal with Barcelona wherein they would have priority of selling and advertising the club's merchandise.

Barcelona consider investment from Amazon to ease financial woes https://t.co/7vZv9yjdjA — footballespana (@footballespana_) December 7, 2020

Laporta says Messi deserves new big-money contract

Lionel Messi

Joan Laporta, one of the Barcelona presidential hopefuls, wants to hand Lionel Messi a new big-money contract and has also backed current manager Ronald Koeman despite a string of bad results.

Laporta believes that Lionel Messi is the best player in the world and brings in more money than he costs. He told Sport (via Goal),

"I consider him the best footballer in history. Leo is so much more than just that. In my opinion all players, when they win many titles and generate so much for the club, deserve to be valued accordingly.

"At least that's how I'll try to make it happen. Leo is, I repeat, the best player in the world and possibly in the history of football. What you have to keep in mind is that he loves Barca and has shown that repeatedly.

"He is a club man and is comfortable at Barcelona and in the city. That is another factor that leads us to think the best thing for us is for the Messi-Barcelona relationship to continue."

Laporte, however, went on to add that it's going to take more than money to persuade Messi as money is not the main motivator for the Argentine. Laporta stressed on the importance of having a cogent plan in place in order to convince Messi to stay put at Barcelona till his retirement.

Joan Laporta [Presidential Candidate] told @SPORT: “We must make a proposal that can convince Leo that Barca will have a competitive team capable of winning Champions League again. This is critical, what will have the most value for Leo when deciding his future” #ElectionsFCB 🇦🇷 — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) December 7, 2020

Ronald Koeman wants at least two signings in January

Ronald KOeman

Amid the mounting injury concerns, Ronald Koeman has requested the board to make at least two signings in January, according to Sport. The congested fixtures have had its effect on the side and the squad is currently running very thin after a string of injuries.

Koeman has asked the club to sign a defender and a versatile forward. The club confirmed that Ousmane Dembele has picked up a hamstring injury. With Ansu Fati also sidelined, Barcelona are in desperate need of a versatile forward who can play anywhere in the frontline.