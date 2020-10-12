Barcelona news roundup: Sergio Busquets talks about Barca's problems, Marc-Andre ter Stegen may return from his injury soon, and more - 12th October 2020

With a no-confidence motion taking place against their president Josep Bartomeu, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has his task cut out in trying to turn around the beleagured club's fortunes on the pitch.

On that note, here are the top Barcelona news and rumours of the day as on 12th October 2020:

Sergio Busquets hopeful of Barcelona getting 'better'

Sergio Busquets has weighed in against his club's board, saying that it would take him hours to speak about what he feels right now.

The Spaniard was among several players reportedly put up for sale by Barcelona before Ronald Koeman was appointed as the manager. Talking to Mundo Deportivo, Busquets said in this regard:

"It's true that right now is not the best moment of the club. If I stopped to give my opinion carefully, it could take five or six hours. On the pitch, it was not our best year. Football is a team sport, and if you are not well collectively, you will not be individually. But it has already happened, and we have a new opportunity. Things have changed, and we hope they will get better."

Marc-Andre ter Stegen could return to action soon

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is targetting a return to the pitch soon, according to Mundo Deportivo. The report says that the German goalkeeper is looking to make his comeback in the El Clasico on October 24th.

The shot-stopper underwent a knee surgery earlier this summer and is yet to resume training. However, the German is pushing hard to make his return soon and take back his place in the starting XI from Neto.

Manchester City chief talks about why Barcelona could not sign Eric Garcia

Manchester City's football operations officer Omar Berrada has said that the English club held talks with Barcelona regarding the sale of Eric Garcia.

The Catalan side were keen on signing the defender this summer but failed to agree a deal with the Premier League side. While talking with the Manchester Evening News, Berrada said in this regard:

"We had a conversation with Barcelona about Eric García. We were very clear what we felt his valuation was - they weren't able or were willing to meet it, so our decision was to keep him. We think he'll be important for us."

Eric Garcia has just a few months left on his current deal with Manchester City and has reportedly informed the club that he will not be penning a new deal. He is expected to join Barcelona in January or on a free transfer in the summer.