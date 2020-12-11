Barcelona News Roundup: Teammates not happy with Lionel Messi, Barca interested in Ligue 1 defender and more: 11 December 2020

Barcelona are reeling from their midweek defeat against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League. They have a lot of pressure on them as they take on Levante in La Liga on Sunday.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 11 December 2020.

Antoine Griezmann cuts ties with Huawei over Uighur persecution

Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has announced that he is parting ways with Chinese telecom company Huawei as a result of their involvement in the persecution of Uighurs in the Xinjiang province.

Griezmann said in an Instagram post.

“Following strong suspicions that Huawei has contributed to the development of a ‘Uighurs alert’ through the use of facial recognition software, I am immediately ending my partnership with the company,”

“I am taking this opportunity to invite Huawei to not just be happy with denying these accusations but to implement action as quickly as possible to condemn this mass persecution and use its influence to contribute to respecting rights of men and women throughout society."

Reports claim that more than a million Turkish Muslims, mostly ethnic Uighurs, are being detained in camps in the Xinjang province.

Advertisement

Antoine Griezmann reveals he has ended a partnership with Huawei over accusations the electronics brand tested facial recognition software to aid the repression of the Uighur community by the Chinese government. pic.twitter.com/oowMpYddlZ — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 10, 2020

Messi's teammates feel undervalued him

Lionel Messi

According to Mundo Deportivo, several of the senior Barcelona stars feel undervalued by Lionel Messi. Messi had come close to leaving the club in the summer but ended up staying put as his release clause was too much for any club to afford him.

Barcelona have got off to a poor start to the new season and new reports in Spain claim that several of Messi's senior teammates are not happy with his ways. They are reportedly unhappy with several of his comments and actions.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi hasn't had a great season himself and his productivity has been at a scale much lower than what we're used to seeing of him.

Barcelona turn attention to Boubacar Kamara

Boubacar Kamara

Barcelona are almost certain to sign Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia either in January or in the summer. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalans are interested in signing 21-year-old Marseille centre-back Boubacar Kamara as well.

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing a second centre-back and have reportedly been scouting Kamara for a long time now and are convinced of his qualities.

Bayern Munich and Manchester City are also in for Kamara who is expected to cost somewhere between €25 million and €30 million.