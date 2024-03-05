Barcelona News and Transfer Roundup: Catalans eyeing Luis Enrique return, Arsenal want Raphinha, and more - March 5, 2024

Barcelona are preparing for their upcoming La Liga game against Mallorca at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Friday (March 8). The Catalans are third in the league table after 27 games, eight points behind current leaders Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the reigning Spanish champions are planning to bring Luis Enrique back to the Camp Nou as Xavi's replacement. Elsewhere, Arsenal have set their sights on Raphinha.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona news and transfer stories from March 5.

Barcelona eyeing Luis Enrique return

Luis Enrique is wanted back at the Camp Nou

Barcelona are hoping to bring Luis Enrique back to the Camp Nou this summer, according to Carrusel Deportivo.

The Catalans are already looking ahead to life without Xavi, who has decided to leave the club at the end of this season. There are multiple candidates being monitored for the job, including former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick.

However, it is now being reported that Barcelona sporting director Deco wants to station Enrique at the hot seat at the club. The Spanish manager is currently in charge of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and is a legendary figure at the Camp Nou. Enrique spent three seasons in charge of the La Liga champions, winning nine trophies, including the coveted treble in the 2014/15 season.

However, securing Lucho’s services will be no easy feat. The Spaniard is under contract with the Parisians until 2025 and recently reiterated his desire to stay in Paris beyond this summer.

Arsenal want Raphinha

Raphinha has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal are interested in signing Raphinha this summer, according to SPORT.

The Brazilian forward is a long-term target for the Gunners, who wanted him during his time with Leeds United. Raphinha reportedly turned down a move to the Emirates to join Barcelona, but that decision hasn’t aged well. The 27-year-old has struggled to live up to the task at the Camp Nou, and the Catalans are already considering his departure this year.

The La Liga giants are under financial distress and have to offload players to set their books in order. Raphinha has been identified as a candidate who can fetch a decent fee in the market.

The Brazilian is already behind Lamine Yamal in the pecking order at the Camp Nou, prompting Barcelona to consider his departure. Arsenal are apparently looking at Raphinha as a cheaper alternative to Pedro Neto.

Ilkay Gundogan unhappy with team's performance against Athletic Bilbao

Ilkay Gundogan has been a first-team regular under Xavi this season

Ilkay Gundogan was unimpressed with his team’s performance against Athletic Bilbao over the weekend. Barcelona labored to a 0-0 draw at San Mames, failing to take advantage after Real Madrid dropped points against Valencia.

Speaking after the game, Gundogan stressed on the need to show more character in big games.

"Certainly our standards for ourselves are higher. And I can understand that this is a very difficult place to actually play. They have a very good team, they play with intensity, they are physical, they have a great crowd, amazing fans, amazing atmosphere," said Gundogan.

He continued:

“It’s definitely one of the most difficult places to play this season in La Liga. But I hope that sometimes we can show a little more character and prove to ourselves that we are ready for this big task, because today felt like a big match."

However, the German midfielder refused to label the draw as a backward step after last week’s 4-0 win over Getafe.

"No, I don’t think it’s a step backwards. Maybe if we weren’t eight points off the pace, a draw here would actually not be such a bad result. Because you have to give it to them, you know. Maybe today they were not at their best, but on the other hand, it is also a little because of us. But still, there was more for us in that game. And you know, if you smell it, you’ve got to take those chances," said Gundogan.

Xavi’s team have now drawn seven of their 27 games this season and won 17.