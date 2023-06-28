Barcelona offered chance to sign ex-Manchester United loanee: Reports

Barcelona has reportedly been presented with an opportunity to sign former Manchester United loanee Marcel Sabitzer, according to journalist David Bernabeu Reverter.

Bayern Munich is open to loaning out the Austrian midfielder. The departure of Sergio Busquets has led several agents and clubs to propose potential replacements to Barcelona.

Marcel Sabitzer has a contract with Bayern Munich until 2025, but the club is willing to entertain offers for his services. Sabitzer had embarked on a loan spell with Manchester United on January 31, but his playing time was hindered by injuries, limiting his opportunities to make a significant impact.

The midfielder was sidelined for the Red Devils' last five official matches due to a meniscus injury. While Manchester United had been in talks for a permanent transfer, Sabitzer is set to return to Bayern Munich on June 30.

Bayern had acquired Sabitzer's services from RB Leipzig for €15 million two years ago. Still, the player struggled to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup, often settling for appearances as a substitute.

The proposal for Sabitzer's loan move to Barca presents an intriguing possibility for the Catalan club. With Busquets' departure leaving a void in midfield, Barcelona is exploring potential options to fill the gap.

Sabitzer's technical abilities and experience could make him a valuable addition to the squad, providing versatility and depth in the midfield department.

As negotiations continue, whether Barca will pursue the loan deal for Marcel Sabitzer remains to be seen. The club's decision-makers will need to evaluate the potential impact of his arrival and assess the feasibility of reaching an agreement with Bayern Munich.

Should the move materialize, Sabitzer could find himself donning the renowned Barcelona jersey in the upcoming season. He would be seeking to make his mark and revive his career at a new club in that situation.

Barcelona receives multi-million dollar proposal to transfer the name to Qatar League team

Barcelona has reportedly been presented with a multi-million dollar offer to allow a club from the Qatari League to use their name, according to Football Talk. The proposal comes in the wake of Barca President Joan Laporta's visit to Qatar earlier this month, where discussions regarding potential collaborations took place.

The arrangement would resemble the model employed by the City Football Group, which owns Manchester City and several other clubs globally. With Barcelona facing financial challenges, the opportunity to generate significant revenue through this proposal is enticing for the La Liga champions.

The offer, said to exceed €100 million, could provide Barca with financial relief while expanding its fanbase and market presence in Asia. Although it's still in the early stages, further developments are expected in the coming weeks as Barca evaluates the offer and decides on its course of action.

