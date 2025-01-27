Barcelona were offered chance to sign Neymar Jr in recent weeks, move unlikely as player now set to return to Brazil: Reports

According to a report by journalist Victor Navarro, Barcelona were offered the chance to resign Neymar Jr in recent weeks. However, the forward now looks set to return to his native Brazil. He has been hampered by injuries of late and aims to be back to his best in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Brazilian star began his career with Santos before joining La Blaugrana for a reported €88 million fee in 2013. He spent four years with the Catalan giants, scoring 105 times and providing 76 assists in 186 appearances. He helped the team win two LaLiga titles, three Copas del Rey, and one UEFA Champions League among other honors.

In a post on social media platform X, Navarro said:

"Neymar is currently packing his moving boxes for Brazil. He's coming home. By the way, he has been offered to Barca in recent weeks. Ney wants to play, return to the national team, prepare for the 2026 World Cup and be talked about here again in the summer."

Neymar left Barcelona in the summer of 2017 for a world-record fee of €222 million to Paris Saint-Germain. He left the French side to join Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia for a reported €90 million in 2023 and is contracted to the side until the summer.

"The most important thing is that Neymar returns to playing football" - Barcelona sporting director

Barcelona's sporting director Deco has spoken about his hopes for Neymar Jr. The Brazilian has been unlucky with injuries lately and has played just 428 minutes across seven games for Al-Hilal since joining from PSG in the summer of 2023.

The 32-year-old has missed 70 games since 2023 and looks set to leave Saudi Arabia imminently. While he was linked with a return to Barcelona, Deco dismissed the possibility, telling TNT Sport (via GOAL):

"Neymar's return to Barca was always a long way off. Since he moved to Saudi Arabia, we knew he was a very expensive player, especially in terms of financial fair play."

He also wished the forward the best and hoped for his return to the pitch soon, adding:

"The most important thing is that Neymar returns to playing football. That will bring joy to himself and to others. Honestly, I don't know what he will do, but the most important thing is that he is happy."

Neymar's manager at Al-Hilal, Jorge Jesus, recently revealed that the former Barcelona star will not be registered for the second half of the Saudi Pro League season. He will, however, be available to represent the side in the Asian Champions League if he does not leave in January.

