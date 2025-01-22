Barcelona offered deal to sign 24-year-old striker wanted by Arsenal: Reports

According to Spanish media outlet SPORT (via The Hard Tackle), Barcelona have been offered the opportunity to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic next summer. The Serbian international is also wanted by Arsenal, but his camp has offered La Blaugrana the chance to get his services.

Vlahovic, 24, joined Juventus in January 2022 for a reported Serie A winter transfer record fee of €80 million. The Serbian was considered one of the best young talents in Italy following his impressive performance with Fiorentina.

However, Vlahovic has failed to live up to lofty expectations since joining the Old Ladies. He has struggled to maintain a consistent form and is yet to deliver on his hefty price tag. In 126 games for the Italian giants, Vlahovic has recorded 53 goals and 11 assists. This season, he has 12 goals and two assists from 25 appearances across competitions.

Nevertheless, the Juventus star still commands a significant market valuation of €60 million (as per Transfermrkt) and is on the radar of a host of top European clubs. Premier League giants Arsenal are reportedly interested in Vlahovic, but could now face a challenge from Barcelona for his signature next summer.

SPORT reports that the LaLiga giants have been offered the chance to rope in Vlahovic next summer. Barcelona are on the hunt for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski who is in the twilight of his career. The club could consider a move for Vlahovic as an ideal replacement for the veteran Pole.

Arsenal's interest in the Serbia forward comes amid their search for a prolific center-forward. Gabriel Jesus has failed to deliver in the position, forcing Mikel Arteta to deploy Kai Havertz as a false nine. However, the German has also failed to hit top gear playing as the key man in the final third.

Barcelona star Ansu Fati wants to fight for his place at the club - Reports

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati is reportedly keen on staying put at the club as he believes he can turn his fortunes around. The 22-year-old has struggled to gain playing time under Hansi Flick's setup this season, getting only 186 minutes in eight outings across competitions.

Fati has been linked with a move away from the Catalan club this January. However, according to journalist Fernando Polo, the Spaniard hopes to rejuvenate his career with the Spanish giants.

A product of the famous La Masia academy, Fati was considered one of the club's best young prospects and was even considered as a successor to Lionel Messi. However, injuries have plagued his career, limiting him to just 29 goals and nine assists in 120 games for the club.

He spent last season on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion but returned to Spain after failing to impress in the Premier League. Fati is on contract with Barcelona until 2027.

