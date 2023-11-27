Barcelona could offload four players to complete deal in excess of €200m for Erling Haaland: Reports

Spanish giants Barcelona could reportedly offload four players in order to secure funds to sign Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland in 2024.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, La Blaugrana are huge fans of the Norway international. In order to meet the player's release clause that is reported to be applicable from 2024, the club could sell Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and Andreas Christensen.

The aforementioned report claims that the Catalan club would have to pay over €200 million for the Cityzens striker. It is believed that Lewandowski could be sold for €100 million to Saudi Arabia, and the rest of the players in this list could make up the sum needed for Haaland.

The Norway international has taken the Premier League by storm since joining Pep Guardiola's side from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022 for €60 million.

Last season, he managed to score 52 goals in 53 appearances and nearly pipped Lionel Messi to this year's Ballon d'Or award. Haaland's goals helped Manchester City secure the treble last season.

He's also started the 2023/24 campaign in fine form, registering 18 goals and four assists from 19 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City. Given that the 23-year-old has been with the Cityzens for just over a season, it is unlikely that he would wish to switch clubs in the near future.

Barcelona are currently four points away from table-toppers and arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish top tier. Haaland could resist a move to Xavi's side should they fail to challenge for silverware this season.

Who do Barcelona face next and how have they fared in the UEFA Champions League?

Xavi (via Getty Images)

Barcelona are preparing to host FC Porto in their next UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday night (November 28). La Blaugrana are currently on top of Group H, having racked up nine points from four matches.

However, they risk going behind Porto should they lose in midweek, as the Portuguese side are level on points with the La Liga outfit. When these clubs met in the reverse fixture, it was Xavi and Co. who ended up winning 1-0 (October 4).

Barcelona come into this fixture after having played out a 1-1 league draw against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday (November 25). They lost their previous Champions League match to Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 on November 7.