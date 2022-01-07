Barcelona open talks with Ajax forward over summer move - Reports

La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly considering a summer move for Ajax sensation Antony. The Brazilian winger has caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs thanks to his exhilarating displays for Ajax.

According to El Nacional, Barcelona have begun negotiations with Antony's representatives over a potential move to the Camp Nou next summer. The Catalan giants are likely to face stiff competition from the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Juventus for the 21-year-old's signature.

Antony joined Ajax from Sao Paulo in the summer of 2020 in a deal worth £13 million. The Brazilian instantly became an integral member of the Dutch club's starting line-up last season.

He went on to make 46 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and contributing 10 assists. Antony also helped Ajax win the Eredivise and KNVB Cup last season.

The Brazilian has gone from strength to strength this season, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in 19 appearances in all competitions for Erik Ten Haag's side. His performances have helped propel Ajax to second place in the Eredivise table, one point behind league leaders PSV Eindhoven.

Antony's incredible performances in the Champions League group stage have attracted the attention of Barcelona. The 21-year-old scored two goals and provided four assists in five group games this season. His displays helped Ajax finish top of Group C of the Champions League.

La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly keen to add reinforcements to their squad during the next couple of transfer windows. The Catalan club recently completed the signing of Spanish forward Ferran Torres from Manchester City in a deal worth €55 million. Xavi and co. could now switch their focus to Ajax star Antony.

Barcelona have reportedly submitted an enquiry for Antony, valued at €40 million by Ajax, with the Brazilian forward seen as the next Ronaldinho.

(El Nacional)

Barcelona view Ajax star Antony as an ideal replacement for Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £110 million in the summer of 2017. The Frenchman was expected to develop into the ideal replacement for Neymar, who left the Catalan club to join PSG that summer.

The forward's progress at the Camp Nou has, however, been hampered by recurring hamstring injuries and disciplinary issues. He has made just 127 appearances and scored 31 goals in his four-and-a-half seasons with Barcelona.

The former Borussia Dortmund star enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 campaign, scoring eleven goals in 44 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona. He played a key role in the club's Copa del Rey triumph last season.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and the club's new manager Xavi Hernandez are believed to be massive fans of the Frenchman. Recent reports, however, suggest Dembele has his heart set on a move away from Camp Nou

“We still don’t know what happens with Coutinho. Of course, we need to sell players in January”. Barcelona manager Xavi: “I’m quiet and waiting for Ousmane Dembélé to make his decision. I expect Ousmane to think about Barcelona and his future”.“We still don’t know what happens with Coutinho. Of course, we need to sell players in January”. Barcelona manager Xavi: “I’m quiet and waiting for Ousmane Dembélé to make his decision. I expect Ousmane to think about Barcelona and his future”. 🔴 #FCB“We still don’t know what happens with Coutinho. Of course, we need to sell players in January”.

Ousmane Dembele's contract with Barcelona is set to expire at the end of the season. The 24-year-old has thus far rejected the chance to sign a contract extension with the Spanish club. The French winger is widely expected to run down his contract with Barcelona. According to le10sport, PSG have expressed an interest in Ousmane Dembele.

Barcelona are preparing themselves for the potential exit of the former Borussia Dortmund star and will look to sign Ajax winger Antony as a replacement.

