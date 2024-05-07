Barcelona are reportedly optimistic about reaching an agreement with their teenage centre-back Pau Cubarsi over a new contract at the club. After his break-out season at the club, the Catalan giants are eager to lock him down on a longer deal.

According to MARCA, negotiations between the club and the player are progressing well, and a new deal could be announced soon.

Cubarsi made his breakthrough into the first team midway through the ongoing season and has already established himself as a key player in manager Xavi's squad. He has made 20 appearances so far for the Blaugrana, helping them keep seven clean sheets in the process.

Recently, reports from Diario AS had claimed that Barca would consider offers for all but five players in their squad this summer. Cubarsi was one of the five, which shows the club's commitment to his development and his role in La Blaugrana's future.

Cubarsi's current contract is set to expire in 2026, but Barcelona want to lock him down on a longer deal with better wages. Since the centre-back is yet to turn 18, the Catalans are not able to offer him a professional contract yet.

Expand Tweet

Yet, the club have offered him an immediate salary increase with a higher release clause (currently around €10 million). The deal will be structured in a way that a long-term contract until 2030 or 2031 will take effect once he turns 18.

With this new contract, Cubarsi is set to become the cornerstone of Barcelona's defense for the foreseeable future.

Barcelona keeping an eye on 19-year-old Norwegian winger - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly keeping a keen eye on 19-year-old Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa and could make a move for him in the upcoming transfer window. La Blaugrana have been linked with several left-wingers in recent months, including Nico Williams and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, among others.

According to Albert Fernandez of GOL, La Blaugrana have also been monitoring the progress of Nusa with Club Brugge closely and have received positive reports about the winger.

Expand Tweet

The 19-year-old joined Brugge from boyhood club Stabaek in 2021. Since then, he has made 78 appearances for the Belgian giants, recording seven goals and five assists.

Although the goal-scoring numbers are nothing to write home about, Nusa has great potential and has already impressed in Europe. He became the third youngest scorer in the UEFA Champions League when he scored against FC Porto in September 2022.

Nusa's current contract at Brugge lasts till 2027, which could make a potential transfer tricky. With multiple Premier League clubs also interested, Barcelona will have to move quickly if they are to secure his services.