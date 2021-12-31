Barcelona outcast accepts he must leave Camp Nou to rejuvenate career after falling down the pecking order - Reports

It has become imperative for Barcelona and Philippe Coutinho to part ways mutually as neither party has benefitted from this uneventful relationship.

Having been sidelined with constant issues, homegrown young talents from La Masia have surpassed Coutinho in Xavi's selections. Both Gavi and Nico have introduced themselves under the new manager. The Brazilian has returned to his senses upon being demoted as a substitute. He has finally requested his agent to search for a new destination.

According to Mundo Desportivo, a way out of Barcelona for Coutinho could come in as an offer from England. His agent, Kia Joorabchian, has strong connections there and with Coutinho on board, Barca will be more than happy to arrange a sale over the winter transfer window. Strong mentions of Newcastle surfaced, but the player dismissed his desire to join the Magpies.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Philippe Coutinho 'prefers a loan switch to Arsenal in January' with the Barcelona outcast 'unlikely to move to Newcastle' trib.al/uWkRit7 Philippe Coutinho 'prefers a loan switch to Arsenal in January' with the Barcelona outcast 'unlikely to move to Newcastle' trib.al/uWkRit7

His agent is now monitoring talks with three Premier League sides in Arsenal, Tottenham, and Everton. It would take some time for talks to land in advanced stages as Coutinho is a player with intricate salaries and demands.

However, with Barcelona registering Dani Alves and Ferran Torres, they need some names to be gone off their books for good measure soon.

Issues between Coutinho and Barcelona

Constant injuries have caused Coutinho to remain out of action for lengthy periods since he joined Barcelona. His confidence and skills have taken a direct hit as a consequence.

Since his highly-anticipated move from Liverpool in 2018, he has failed to deliver on all expectations and promises. Being the most expensive signing in the club's history with a fee of up to £142 million hasn't helped either.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona [MEDICAL UPDATE]



Sergiño Dest, Coutinho and Ez Abde positive for COVID-19.



The players are in good health and self-isolating at home.



The Club has reported the cases to the relevant authorities. [MEDICAL UPDATE]Sergiño Dest, Coutinho and Ez Abde positive for COVID-19. The players are in good health and self-isolating at home. The Club has reported the cases to the relevant authorities. https://t.co/pQVqwkykjT

During the 2019-20 season, the Brazilian went on loan to play for Bayern Munich. Eventually, with them, he became a Champions League winner. As soon as the season wrapped up, former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman instantly recalled him as he had plans to integrate Coutinho into his squad.

Things again took a turn when he suffered back-to-back injuries, which derailed him from getting a string of legitimate chances to get a grip over his fate. By the time he was back, a managerial change in the form of Xavi had happened. The Spaniard made it clear that, like anyone else, the 29-year-old has to earn a place in the team.

Coutinho's presence has left the Blaugranes with disgruntlement. With the World Cup approaching soon, it could be his last chance to participate in that extravaganza for his nation.

However, he will not get a call-up if he continues to repeat his monotonous pattern by staying in Barcelona. It is in everyone's best interest that Coutinho finds a new home to start over again.

Edited by Prem Deshpande