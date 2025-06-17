Barcelona outcast to hold talks with club director Deco to make decision regarding his future: Reports

Barcelona midfielder Oriol Romeu is set to meet the club's sporting director, Deco, to get clarity over his future at La Blaugrana. According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal), the 33-year-old believes he may not be in Hansi Flick's plans for the upcoming season but is still keen on an update.

Romeu spent the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Girona but has returned to the Camp Nou. He has one year left on the three-year deal he signed with Barcelona after originally leaving Girona in the summer of 2023.

Barcelona already have a wealth of options in the area. Marc Casado, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, and Eric Garcia have all played in the two pivot positions for Flick in the 2024-25 season, leaving little gametime for Romeu.

Trending

The Catalan giants would be keen on improving their financial situation, and offloading players would benefit the side. Permanent moves for Alex Valle and Clement Lenglet have already been completed, while others, such as Ansu Fati, could also leave.

Barcelona reject chance to sign Premier League star to pursue Liverpool winger: Reports

De Bruyne will not go to Spain.

Barcelona have turned down an opportunity to sign outgoing Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne. According to Spanish outlet SPORT (via TheHardTackle.com), La Blaugrana are instead keen on bringing in Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz.

The Belgian star has been one of the Premier League's greatest-ever players, winning six trophies and one Champions League with Manchester City. However, he announced his departure from the Etihad Stadium at the end of the 2024-25 season. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, he will now join Serie A giants Napoli.

SPORT claim that the player offered himself to the Catalan club, but they chose not to go ahead with the move. Their interest in Diaz is believed to be the reason behind the decision.

The Colombian winger has been heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou. With just two years left on his deal with Liverpool, other options have been explored at Anfield. He was a strong contributor for the Reds in the 2024-25 season, collecting 17 goals and eight assists in 50 games.

However, Barcelona may find it difficult to land him due to their financial difficulties. He is expected to command a fee in the range of €80 million, a figure that may be beyond the reach of the Catalan giants.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishal Ravi Vishal has been a European football journalist at Sportskeeda since the past 18 months, covering news and rumors. A firm believer in providing the most accurate information to readers, he prioritizes conducting thorough research before writing a story, and his overall feel for the game, combined with his ability to express thoughts and opinions in a succinct manner set him apart from other journalists.



Ever since coming across a game randomly on TV in 2012, Vishal has been a passionate fan of the sport. Growing up, he loved Chelsea’s style of play and adored Eden Hazard and Jose Mourinho. His favorite footballing moment was when the Blues won the 2021 UEFA Champions League. If given a chance to change any football rule, Vishal would want VAR to be more consistent for the offside rule and its decisioning to be quicker.



Apart from European football, Vishal also likes to keep up to date with Major League Soccer and the Indian Super League. When not immersed in football, he likes to watch other sports and strum the guitar. Know More