Barcelona plan to keep winger next season after impressing on loan - Reports

According to SPORT, Barcelona are looking to keep Abde Ezzalzouli next season as the winger has impressed for Osasuna so far this campaign. The winger has made 15 appearances for Osasuna this season, seven of them as starters in the playing XI. The 21-year-old has scored one goal and has provided two assists for Jagoba Arrasate's team.

Abde made 12 senior appearances for the Catalan club last season, scoring one goal. He grabbed attention in a struggling Barca team last season with his performances.

The youngster, however, was loaned out to Osasuna this season. He has earned plaudits for his showings and recently scored the winner against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey quarter-final. Abde scored in extra time to secure a last-four slot for his team.

Barcelona have already let go of Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid in January. Xavi's team, however, have the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, and more to play in the wide positions.

Hence, it will be difficult for Abde to get regular playing time for the team even if he returns to the club next season. His presence, however, could provide Xavi with much-needed backup options.

Barcelona manager Xavi reacted to win against Real Sociedad

Ousmane Dembele fired Barcelona into the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey with his second-half goal against Real Sociedad. While Xavi's team got the win, they failed to kill the game off early. Speaking after the match, Xavi told the media (via Barca Universal):

“We lack aggression in front of goal. In the end, you win 1-0 and at the end, the opponents have that chance. We can’t give away these advantages. It’s a good game from us, but it looks like we score the first goal and that’s it. We have to go for the 2-0…”

Xavi further outlined the improvements his team will need to make as the season progresses. He said:

“Today it was difficult for us when they got into the low block, it’s hard for us to find those deep passes… We’re missing the last pass. I think that’s what we’re missing the most.”

The Blaugranas will return to action on January 28 as they take on Girona in a La Liga away clash.

