Barcelona plan surprise €40 million move for Premier League defender - Reports

Barcelona are weighing up a €40 million move for Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, according to El Nacional.

The Portuguese full-back joined Bayern Munich in January on a loan deal that came as a surprise to many. Multiple reports suggested that Cancelo had a falling out with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, which is why he left the English champions for a short stint in the Bundesliga.

However, the Spanish boss later opened up about the transfer, claiming that the move was sanctioned after Cancelo was unhappy with his lack of game time. Guardiola experimented with different formations during the latter half of the 2022-23 campaign that saw rotation in multiple positions.

Cancelo will return to the Etihad this summer after the expiration of his loan deal following Bayern's decision not to trigger the €70 million buy option in the contract. It appears as though the Portuguese international is not in Guardiola's plans at the club.

Despite his contract ending only in 2027, he could secure an exit this summer, with multiple clubs interested, including the Blaugrana and Arsenal.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is willing to pay €40 million to bring Cancelo to Camp Nou, as per the aforementioned outlet. However, the Cityzens are reportedly holding out for a minimum of €60 million to offload the Portuguese defender.

Cancelo had an astonishingly triumphant 2022-23 campaign after his loan move to Bayern. The Portuguese defender received medals for the treble won by Manchester City as well as the Bundesliga with Bayern.

"Brazilians are very happy here" - Barcelona star makes emphatic claim over future

Barcelona winger Raphinha has confirmed his intention to remain at the club despite speculation over his future.

The Brazilian international had an unsteady first season at the La Liga outfit after joining for £55 million from Leeds United, struggling to find his preferred role under Barcelona boss Xavi.

Raphinha has now dismissed rumors over a potential exit, stating that he is committed to the club. The Brazilian forward told Mundo Deportivo:

"I will continue at Barça next season and the one that comes, and the one that comes, I have many years of contract and I hope to fulfill those years and many more. Barcelona is a city that I love, Brazilians are very happy here."

Addressing his first season at the club, the Brazilian said:

"My first six months were difficult. It was a start to the season in which I scored few goals, few assists and did not have a direct role in the team. But then I began to adapt better, my teammates helped me a lot. the Champions League is the goal for next season."

Raphinha further stated on Xavi:

"We have a coach who perfectly knows the way Barcelona play, someone who knows the club perfectly. Xavi knew what he could do with this group."

Raphinha's existing deal with the club will expire in June of 2027.

