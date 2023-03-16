Barcelona are planning on opening contract talks with manager Xavi after El Clasico against Real Madrid - Reports

Spanish giants Barcelona are currently planning on securing the long-term future of head coach Xavi Hernandez, in a bid to keep him at Camp Nou for a longer period.

The Barca manager is currently in his first full season in charge of the Catalan giants after taking over the coaching role in November 2021.

Recall that Xavi was the man chosen by Barca's president Joan Laporta to replace Ronald Koeman after the Dutch tactician was fired during the 2021-22 football season.

Meanwhile, it looks as if the decision to appoint Xavi as Barcelona's head coach is paying off, as he is currently doing an amazing job at the club.

The former Barca midfielder has already won a trophy this season with the Blaugrana. His team beat arch-rivals Real Madrid in the final of the Supercopa de Espana by 3-1.

The Catalan giants are also well positioned to clinch a league double this season under Xavi as they currently sit atop the La Liga table.

Barca are currently nine points clear of second-placed Real Madrid, on 65 points after 25 games so far this season. As it stands, the league title is Barcelona's to lose.

All of these are currently the achievements of Xavi and with his contract expiring in 2024, Barca are looking to offer him an extension.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Barcelona wants to extend Xavi's contract until 2026. The Spanish coach is happy to be at the Catalan club and will accept the offer of a new contract extension. #ForçaBarça twitter.com/Ekremkonur/sta… Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Barcelona will offer Xavi a contract renewal after the current season ends. #ForçaBarça Barcelona will offer Xavi a contract renewal after the current season ends. 🚨 Barcelona will offer Xavi a contract renewal after the current season ends. 🇪🇸 🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça https://t.co/YdRwIr6H39 Barcelona wants to extend Xavi's contract until 2026. The Spanish coach is happy to be at the Catalan club and will accept the offer of a new contract extension. 🚨Barcelona wants to extend Xavi's contract until 2026. The Spanish coach is happy to be at the Catalan club and will accept the offer of a new contract extension.🇪🇸 🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça twitter.com/Ekremkonur/sta… https://t.co/Pbp1xNSmja

Meanwhile, reports indicate that contract talks with the 42-year-old Spanish tactician could open after Barca's El Classico clash against Real Madrid this weekend (19 March).

Both clubs will be in action for a mouth-watering El Classico showdown at Camp Nou. A win for Xavi's team could further boost their chances of lifting the 2022-23 La Liga title at the expense of defending champions Real Madrid.

It's left to be seen as to whether Barca will eventually succeed in their quest to tie down head coach Xavi to a longer contract at Camp Nou.

Barcelona president speaks on Xavi Hernandez's future at the club

Amid speculations about a possible contract renewal for Xavi, club president Joan Laporta has already hinted at the decision to keep the Spanish tactician much longer at the club.

Football España @footballespana_ Last week, Joan Laporta announced his intention to offer Xavi a new contract, as a result of Barcelona's excellent domestic season so far.



Xavi's current deal at the club expires at the end of next season. Last week, Joan Laporta announced his intention to offer Xavi a new contract, as a result of Barcelona's excellent domestic season so far.Xavi's current deal at the club expires at the end of next season. https://t.co/qUQcHzIxkx

Laporta said earlier this month that it's important to renew Xavi's contract because he knows the club well enough and also defend Barcelona's philosophy. In his words:

"I’ve already considered it, even if we don’t win La Liga. I’ve told Xavi, but he insists that if we don’t win… No, I want to give him a message of calm. We have to renew him… he knows the club and defends the genuine style of Barça.”

He continued:

“He doesn’t make you stretch out your arm more than your sleeve. He doesn’t ask us for crazy things and he understands the club’s situation. In fact, I’ve already considered it. I hadn’t discussed it with my board members, but it’s so."

Poll : 0 votes