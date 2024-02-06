Barcelona have no plans of offering a new deal to star player; set to leave at the end of the season - Reports

Just weeks after Xavi's announcement regarding departing Barcelona at the end of the season, reports have emerged hinting at the potential exit of another superstar of the Blaugrana squad. According to multiple sources, the club is looking to let first-team captain Sergi Roberto go when his contract expires at the end of the ongoing term.

Roberto is the longest-serving member of the current Barcelona squad, having made his debut for the Catalan giants back in 2010. Since then, Roberto has come a long way, making 363 appearances, winning 22 team accolades, and even earning the captain's armband. In a prolonged career that has spanned 14 years, Roberto has never made a professional appearance for a club other than Barcelona, making him a certified Blaugrana legend.

However, at 31, it seems that the two-time Champions League winner is finally nearing the end of his stay at Camp Nou. Injuries and managerial choices have restricted Roberto to just 14 appearances this season, with the Spanish veteran playing the full 90 minutes in just three of those outings.

Claims regarding his exit had already been made following Xavi's announcement in January. According to Spanish sports website Relevo, the reigning Spanish champions are considering not extending Sergi Roberto's contract, which is set to expire when the current season concludes. Furthermore, this decision could be conveyed to the player in the coming days by none other than Deco, Barcelona's sporting director.

Despite his curtailed playing time this season, the utility man has managed to pitch in with three goals and an assist to aid his team. Roberto famously netted a brace against Almeria in December, helping Barcelona mount a 3-2 comeback and secure all three points.

Sergi Roberto had previously expressed his desire to play in the MLS after Barcelona

With Roberto's exit from Catalonia all but confirmed, speculations regarding his next venture have already started brewing. While clubs are yet to submit their interest in the 31-year-old's signature, a not-so-old quote from Roberto could indicate his next team.

Talking to La Vanguardia in 2022, Roberto revealed his plans to one day play football in the United States. He stated:

"Yes, I’ve always said that I’d like to go play in the US. I plan it for when I’m 33 or 34. I don’t know what Leo [Messi] or Sergio [Busquets] will do but now there are many players who would like to go to the US."

Since this statement, both Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets have moved to the MLS, signing for the David Beckham-owned club, Inter Miami. Moreover, Roberto's former teammates, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez, are also currently plying their trade for the Herons, with El Pistolero becoming the most recent addition.

With everything hinting towards Roberto's eventual exit from Spain, the hero of the historic La Remontada against PSG could soon become the latest Barcelona player to sign for Inter Miami.