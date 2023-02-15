Barcelona have no plans to sell out-of-favor player in the summer - Reports

Eric Garcia, the Barcelona centre-back who arrived from Manchester City with a lot of promise, has lost his place in the starting line-up this season, having only played eleven games in the league.

Despite his lack of game time, reports suggest that Barcelona have no plans to sell the out-of-favor player in the summer. The Spanish giants will only look to sell him if Garcia himself desires to leave Xavi Hernandez's side, as per Diario SPORT.

While Garcia's teammates have been performing well in defense, Barcelona value the player's professionalism and believe he has the potential for growth. Moreover, Garcia's salary is fully adapted to the new Blaugrana salary scale, making him an affordable option for the club.

The Spanish club are aggressively looking to cut down on the wages of their players and spend more prudently to avoid a dire economic situation.

Barcelona plan to add a left-footed central defender to their squad next season, and reports suggest that Inigo Martínez is the top candidate for the position.

Garcia will assess his situation in June and decide if he wants to leave the club. However, at this point, Barca have no intention of selling him and the decision will be up to the player.

Since arriving at Camp Nou in 2021, Garcia has made 54 appearances for the Blaugranas, scoring one goal and providing two assists. The 22-year-old defender has played a key role as an impact substitute this season, making 18 appearances.

Despite such uncertainty around his consistency and lack of game time this season, Eric Garcia remains an important player for Barca.

Barcelona on track to set new record with impenetrable defense in La Liga this season

Barcelona are enjoying an exceptional season in La Liga, currently sitting at the top of the table, 11 points clear of their arch-rivals and defending champions, Real Madrid.

While their attacking prowess has been impressive, it is their defense that is truly setting them apart. If they manage to keep a clean sheet in their upcoming match against Cadiz, they will break a new record, becoming the first team in history to only concede seven goals in their first 22 La Liga matches.

With their unbreachable defense, Xavi Hernandez's side look like a formidable team that will be tough to beat for the remainder of the season, making the La Liga title race much more difficult for Los Blancos.

