Barcelona plot move for Liverpool target - Reports

According to the Daily Star, Barcelona are interested in signing Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who is on Liverpool's radar as well. Despite the Blaugrana's recent financial woes, the outlet claims that they are willing to splurge on the Brazilian playmaker.

Guimaraes is one of Europe's most sought-after talents at the moment, with Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Liverpool among the clubs reportedly interested. The Brazil international has been in scintillating form this season and has played an instrumental role in Newcastle's brilliant start to the 2022-23 campaign.

The Magpies find themselves in Champions League positions in the league table (4th), and Guimaraes has been an integral aspect of Newcastle's recent triumphs. The young talent has registered ten Premier League appearances this term, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

It is of no surprise that the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona are interested in securing the services of such a talented midfielder. However, the two outfits may face roadblocks in the race to sign the Brazilian international.

According to GOAL, Newcastle are preparing to offer a massive new contract to Guimaraes in the hopes that he stays at St. James' Park. The midfielder is currently on a deal that runs until 2026.

However, the Magpies are reportedly willing to offer a new deal that could see him earn in the region of £200,000 per week.

This would make Guimaraes their highest-paid player in the current squad, which would certainly provide great incentive for the Brazilian to remain at the club.

"I feel at home" - Guimaraes makes honest admission about Newcastle future amid Barcelona and Liverpool links

Guimaraes has opened up about speculation surrounding his future at Newcastle amid links with Barcelona and Liverpool.

Although the Brazil international is grateful to be linked with such top-level outfits, he remains committed to the Magpies and undistracted by the rumors.

Guimaraes told Sky Sports (via Football.London):

"I feel at home. The experience I've had here has been amazing. Yes, sometimes it can be difficult to leave the house because everybody recognises me! But they [the fans] are always so friendly, so loving, not just with me but with everyone in my family.

"It's always nice when there are teams looking at you, but my plan is just to do my best at Newcastle. The rest, I leave with my agent. I have three or four years of contract left. It's so long.

"I swear I'm not thinking about other things. My focus now is just on Newcastle and the World Cup. There is a long way to go. I love playing here, I love to bond with the fans, and I want to become a legend here."

This further diminishes the chances of a potential move to Barcelona or Liverpool any time soon.

Poll : 0 votes