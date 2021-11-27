Barcelona plot move for talented 21-year-old Manchester City star - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City forward Ferran Torres. The Catalans have prioritized signing a forward in January after suffering an injury crisis in attack.

According to the Daily Mail, Ferran Torres is believed to be open to the prospect of joining Barcelona in the near future. The Spaniard is currently recovering from a foot injury he sustained last month.

The 21-year-old joined Manchester City from Valencia in a deal worth £21 million last summer. Torres had to make do with a bit-part role at Manchester City last season as he was behind the likes of Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, and Gabriel Jesus in the pecking order at Manchester City.

Torres, however, managed to scored 13 goals in 36 appearances during his debut campaign with Pep Guardiola's side. The former Valencia star showed glimpses of his goal-scoring abilities towards the end of last season. His performances for Manchester City earned him a place in Luis Enrique's Spain squad for Euro 2020.

Ferran Torres put in a number of impressive cameo performances for Spain at Euro 2020. He scored a goal in Spain's 5-3 victory over Croatia in the Round of 16 stage of the competition.

The youngster enjoyed an impressive start to the 2021-22 campaign as he scored three goals in seven appearances for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola is believed to be a massive fan of the Spaniard due to his work-rate, speed, goal-scoring ability, and versatility.

Barcelona are currently desperately short of attacking options. Luuk de Jong and Martin Braithwaite have been heavily linked with moves away from the club as they continue to struggle at Camp Nou .

Barcelona could drop their interest in Manchester City star Ferran Torres despite their need for a striker

Spain v France - UEFA Nations League 2021 Final

Barcelona are currently suffering an injury crisis in attack. Ansu Fati and Martin Braithwaite have been ruled out of action for the next couple of weeks due to injury. Argentine forward Sergio Aguero could be forced into early retirement from football after being diagnosed with heart issues.

The Catalan giants have been heavily dependent on the goal-scoring abilities of Dutch forward Memphis Depay. New Barcelona boss Xabi Hernandez is keen to sign a forward in January.

The former Barcelona midfielder has reportedly rejected the chance to sign Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani as he is not interested in signing a player who is in the twilight of his career.

Barcelona will therefore try to sign Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, but could struggle to match the Premier League giants' asking price for the forward. Manchester City are likely to command a fee in the region of £50 million for the 21-year-old.

