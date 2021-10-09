Barcelona plotting move for Manchester United midfielder: Reports

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is eager to sign Donny van de Beek from Manchester United. Since arriving at Old Trafford in the summer of 2020, the Netherlands international has struggled for a place in the first-team.

During his two-year stay at Manchester United, the 24-year-old has appeared in just 39 games, with only one Premier League appearance this season. His frustrations reached boiling point in the Champions League clash against Villarreal. The Dutchman warmed up to make his Champions League debut for Manchester United, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chose to bring on Fred instead.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be reluctant to let Donny van de Beek leave Manchester United in January even if the midfielder's prospects at Old Trafford do not improve [ @RobDawsonESPN Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be reluctant to let Donny van de Beek leave Manchester United in January even if the midfielder's prospects at Old Trafford do not improve [@RobDawsonESPN] https://t.co/lDJXsKaJZ7

Van van Beek was seen on the bench looking displeased as his colleagues consoled him, and he is rumored to be searching for a way out in January. After being left out of Louis van Gaal's last side, the midfielder has lost his place in the national team as well. A reunion with his former manager at Barcelona could help him earn back his national team spot.

After a dismal start to the season under Koeman, Barcelona are trying to strengthen their midfield. The Dutchman is fighting for his job at the Nou Camp after a string of poor results. It includes a 3-0 Champions League loss to Benfica and a 2-0 setback to Atletico Madrid, which are uncharacteristic of Barcelona.

Barcelona hope to turn their season around by signing the Manchester United midfielder

Donny Van De Beek in action for Manchester United

Koeman still has his sights set on the transfer market, and he has a list of players he wants to bring to Barcelona. The main target would be Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic, whose contract expires in the summer.

However, Van de Beek seems a big possibility as well. Koeman already knows the former Ajax star well from their time together with the Netherlands national team, according to Sport. He is completely aware of United's issues and is eager to make a move to save his job.

The Man United Show @ManUnited_Show Barcelona are desperate to sign a midfielder in January and have turned their attention to #ManUtd 's Donny van de Beek, 24, according to Spanish news outlet Sport.However ESPN are claiming that OGS will block any attempt to sign the Dutchman as he is "reluctant" to sell him. Barcelona are desperate to sign a midfielder in January and have turned their attention to #ManUtd's Donny van de Beek, 24, according to Spanish news outlet Sport.However ESPN are claiming that OGS will block any attempt to sign the Dutchman as he is "reluctant" to sell him. https://t.co/moSm4yghty

Real Madrid have been interested in Van de Beek for a long time, even when he was still a teenager at Ajax. However, the Galacticos have been reluctant because they also have Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, and Federico Valverde in their midfield. For Van de Beek, with Jesse Lingard leapfrogging him in the pecking order, the Red Devils star's chances of playing first-team football is at an all-time low.

Solskjaer is hesitant to deploy Donny as a midfield pivot because he prefers Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic. With Bruno Fernandes firmly the first-choice at Old Trafford, Van van Beek's preferred position as a No. 10 appears to be a no-go. With Paul Pogba and now Lingard favored over the Dutch star, he is as low as fourth choice for the role.

