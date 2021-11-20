Barcelona plotting move for Newcastle United linked Nigerian striker: Reports

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are planning a winter window transfer for Nigerian centre-forward Umar Sadiq. He currently plays for UD Almeria in La Liga 2. Sadiq's career has been rather average so far. The 24-year-old began his career with Italian club Spezia before joining AS Roma in 2015.

He had loan spells with Rangers, NAC Breda, Torino, Perugia and Partizan Belgrade during his time with Giallorossi. Belgrade signed him permanently in January last year. Sadiq, though, moved to Almeria ten months later and has impressed in the Spanish second division with his goal-scoring prowess.

Carl Seggie @6SECONDSREF



Sadiq is in his second season with Almeria, for whom he scored 22 times from 43 games last term. He has picked up from where he left off with seven goals from 15 appearances so far in 2021-22.



[@Fichajes_futbol] RT @XTHE_1892X : Almeria striker Umar Sadiq as a target for #NUFC Sadiq is in his second season with Almeria, for whom he scored 22 times from 43 games last term. He has picked up from where he left off with seven goals from 15 appearances so far in 2021-22. RT @XTHE_1892X: Almeria striker Umar Sadiq as a target for #NUFC. Sadiq is in his second season with Almeria, for whom he scored 22 times from 43 games last term. He has picked up from where he left off with seven goals from 15 appearances so far in 2021-22.[@Fichajes_futbol]

He has made 58 appearances for the club, scoring 29 goals and assisting another 13. The 24-year-old has been in fantastic form this season, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in 15 La Liga 2 appearances.

Sadiq's achievements have caught the attention of clubs all around Europe, with Newcastle United among them. Meanwhile, Barcelona have entered the race for the signature of the Nigerian international.

Barcelona are looking to let go of Luuk de Jong to make room for other signings in the January transfer window

Umar Sadiq in action for Almeria

It's no secret that Barcelona are in desperate need of a new centre-forward, as Sergio Aguero has been sidelined indefinitely due to a heart problem. Furthermore, new manager Xavi Hernandez does not favor Luuk de Jong. There are rumors that the Dutchman will be shown the exit doors in the upcoming transfer window.

If that happens, the Blaugrana will be stretched to the limit at the No. 9 position, especially as Martin Braithwaite is also recovering from a major injury. As a result, Barcelona must dip their toes into the market in January in order to bring in a cost-effective and practical attacking reinforcement.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Barcelona have been linked with a bid for FC Basel's Arthur Cabral, while Sadiq has also emerged as a plausible target. However, the Catalans would have to make room on their salary bill in order to bring in new players due to La Liga's Fair Play guidelines. A move for Sadiq would depend on the club’s ability to remove Luuk de Jong in the upcoming transfer window.

Edited by Diptanil Roy