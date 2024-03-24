Barcelona plotting move for Serie A star as a potential replacement for Oriol Romeu in the summer - Reports

According to reports, Barcelona are prepared to move for Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic as a replacement for the underperforming Oriol Romeu in the summer. La Blaugrana are ready to cut ties with the former Girona man and replace him with someone more dynamic.

Xavi sanctioned a move for Romeu, a Barcelona academy graduate, last summer after club legend Sergio Busquets left the club at the end of the 2022-23 season. The Spaniard was seen as a cheap alternative, which was ideal given the club's financial situation and Romeu's previous ties to the club.

The signing of Oriol Romeu has not gone as planned for either the player or the club, as he has failed to impress this season. The 32-year-old has made 31 appearances for La Blaugrana, starting only 16 times for the side.

The reigning Spanish champions have identified Serbian midfielder Samardzic as a good option for the holding midfield role, according to El Nacional.

Lazar Samardzic has been one of the best players for Udinese in Serie A, and his performances for the side have not gone unnoticed. In January, he was reportedly close to a switch to reigning champions Napoli, but the move fell through.

Samardzic has featured 25 times for Udinese in Serie A, with three goals and two assists to his name from midfield. The 22-year-old is on the radars of multiple sides, including Juventus and Brighton, and is reported to have a release clause of around €35 million in his contract.

Barcelona youngster Mikayil Faye attracting interest from top sides

Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye is the subject of interest from top sides across Europe, according to reports. The 19-year-old Senegalese defender joined the club from NK Kustosija last summer, and has made a positive impression with his performances for their B-team.

La Blaugrana reportedly turned down an offer of £9 million for the youngster, who is yet to make his first-team debut for the club, from OGC Nice. The teenager recently made his senior debut for Senegal, scoring a scorcher from 30 yards against Gabon in a friendly.

According to Daily Mail, Manchester United have the youngster, who can play at centre-back or left-back, in their sights ahead of a summer switch. The teenager will have many more suitors, especially if he makes his debut for the club before the season ends.