Barcelona plotting surprise swoop for experienced Chelsea star: Reports

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been linked with a move to Barcelona on several occasions. According to reports, the experienced Navaresse defender is one of the names the Spanish side are hoping to sign on a free transfer.

Two weeks ago, reports indicated that interest in Azpilicueta was increasing, with his Chelsea contract renewal making little progress. With the January transfer window only a month away, Barcelona are interested in signing the Spaniard to bolster their defense.

The 32-year-old defender, who also serves as Chelsea’s skipper, would be an affordable signing that fits the current financial realities at the Camp Nou. Barcelona’s horrible fiscal situation means the Catalan club can only go into the market to sign top quality players on a Bosman deal.

Azpilicueta is a gifted defender who can be deployed across any position in the defense. Xavi will be hoping Dave, alongside Dani Alves, will bring experience and bite back at the club.

Squawka Football @Squawka



◉ Most tackles (26)

◎ Second-most duels won (62)

◎ Second most aerials won (26)

◎ Joint-second most blocks (9)



And a Champions League winning captain. 😉 Squawka News @SquawkaNews OFFICIAL: UEFA have announced the nominees for the 2020/21 Defender of the Season:



🇪🇸 César Azpilicueta

🇵🇹 Rúben Dias

🇩🇪 Antonio Rüdiger



Chelsea and their supporters will hope an agreement with César Azpilicueta can be reached before he leaves the club for free. The Spaniard has spent nine fruitful years with Chelsea, winning everything available in club football in west London. He has also been a vital cog in the current Blues squad and enjoys a close relationship with the fans.

Nevertheless, Barcelona will be eagerly watching the situation and observing the developments at the Bridge.

We knew Cheslea could turn the season around: Barcelona target reveals

Italy v Spain – UEFA Nations League 2021 Semi-final

When Frank Lampard was fired from Chelsea following a series of poor performances, Azpilicueta noted that the team had to rally together.

Sharing the events that led to the Blues eventually winning the Champions League, he explained how senior players maintained the mood among the squad:

“We spoke among ourselves. We have great senior players like Jorginho and Thiago with great experience, Toni Rudiger. They are great personalities, leaders. So are the young lads, in their own way, coming through the academy."

“We knew that we could turn the season around and that’s what we did. With the staff and manager, we created a very strong group and that was key for me."

Edited by Diptanil Roy