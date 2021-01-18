Postponed Barcelona elections will affect January transfers: Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman has revealed that Barcelona will see limited transfer activity in January after the club's presidential election was postponed due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in Spain.

The Barcelona presidential election was scheduled to commence on January 24th but has now been pushed back to March 7th.

Clubs across Europe have suffered as a result of the financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic, something which even Barcelona is not immune to. There is a very high chance that the club will make no signings in the January transfer window.

Barcelona Postpone Presidential Election Due to Covid-19 https://t.co/PR1X6rgJUu — ARISE News Feed (@ARISEtv) January 16, 2021

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman would have been hoping to make some additions this January, especially since his side are currently third in the La Liga table. They are three points behind arch-rivals Real Madrid while Atletico Madrid are seven points clear at the top with two games in hand.

In December, Philippe Coutinho joined Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, and Gerard Pique on Barca's long-term injury list while Carles Alena was allowed to leave on loan to Getafe until the end of the season.

Apparently, Ronald Koeman isn't letting the situation frustrate him. The Barcelona manager has insisted that rumors suggesting he is upset at the club's inability to make new signings in January are untrue.

Speaking to the Spanish press, Koeman said:

"I've heard all sorts of things that I'm annoyed, unhappy, and worried. I should point out that I'm fine and happy. I know what the club's financial limitations are. If it's not possible to make any signings, so be it. We'll move forward with what we have."

Koeman has already expressed his desire to add a striker to his ranks, having let Luis Suarez leave in the summer without signing a replacement. Barcelona also continue to be linked with Memphis Depay.

Ronald Koeman reveals reported Arsenal target Neto has asked to leave Barcelona 👀 pic.twitter.com/rNdfLYEfNZ — Goal (@goal) January 16, 2021

Koeman reveals Neto will remain at Barcelona in January

It has been reported in recent weeks that backup goalkeeper Neto wants to leave the Camp Nou for Arsenal in January.

However, Neto's move to Arsenal has reportedly stalled. Koeman has told the Brazilian shot-stopper that current circumstances at the club mean he will remain at the Camp Nou for the time being.

"Youngsters will go and get minutes elsewhere in order to improve, but Neto's case is different," said Koeman. "His agent asked the club if he could leave but we've said no. He's an important goalkeeper for us and we want to have all positions adequately covered."

While Koeman has repeatedly reiterated that he is confident in the quality of his squad, it is no secret that his team requires strengthening in some areas. It will be intriguing to see how they operated in the January window ahead of the business end of the season.