Barcelona preparing new five-year deal for first-team star - Reports

Barcelona continue to make progress in their bid to keep their young talents at Camp Nou. Uruguayan centre-back Ronald Araujo could be the next to commit his future to the club.

According to reports, the Catalan giants are looking to convince the defender to sign a new deal with them in the coming weeks. Sources have claimed the club is already holding talks with the player over a contract renewal and are positive they can make progress.

Having witnessed Ronald Araujo's remarkable progress over the last couple of months, Barcelona are said to be ready to offer him a five-year deal. They recently held a meeting with the defender's agents to work things out.

The Uruguayan was arguably the best centre-back in Barca's squad last season, making an impressive 33 appearances for the club across all competitions. This term, he has featured in all of the Blaugrana's four games in the La Liga and the Champions League.

Araujo's current contract with the Catalan giants expires in the summer of 2023. Despite a couple of clubs showing interest in securing his services during the summer transfer window, Barca simply maintained a no-sale stance. The Blaugrana see the defender as an important figure - one who holds a lot of promise for the future.

One of Barcelona's best defenders at the moment

Barcelona's poor defensive record this season

It wouldn't be far-fetched to say Barcelona's defense has been nothing to write home about since the beginning of the campaign. The fact that Barcelona failed to keep a clean sheet in the four matches they have played so far this season sums up how poor they have been at the back.

The Blaugrana conceded two goals in their season opener versus Real Sociedad. They also let in one against Athletic Bilbao and were very lucky that Getafe didn't score a second goal to deny them a victory in their last league game.

Barca's defense was also terribly exposed in the Champions League as Bayern Munich fired three past them on Tuesday. Ronald Koeman needs to find a solution to his leaky defense to avoid enduring another disappointing campaign in the Catalan capital.

