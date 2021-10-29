"Barcelona are preparing paperwork and contracts to appoint him" - Fabrizio Romano delivers massive update on Barca's next manager

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Barcelona are "already preparing" to appoint club legend Xavi Hernandez as their next manager.

The Catalans sacked Ronaldo Koeman following a disappointing 1-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday (October 27). Defeat to Rayo compounded Barcelona's misery, with the club enduring a horrendous start to the 2021-22 club season.

The Blaugrana are ninth in La Liga after 10 matches with just 15 points collected out of a possible 30. Barcelona are nine points off table-toppers Real Sociedad, who have played a game more, and six points adrift of the final Champions League spot.

They have fared no better in Europe and find themselves third in their UEFA Champions League group with just three points from three matches. Barcelona run the risk of exiting the competition in the group stage for the first time in over 20 years.

FC Barcelona has relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties as first team coach

The club have won just three of their last 10 matches and the final result of this horrid run was Koeman's exit.

Barcelona have now appointed B team coach and former player Sergi Barjuan as their interim manager. Barjuan is expected to hold the fort while the Catalans attempt to reach an agreement with a new permanent manager.

Club legend Xavi Hernandez is the prime candidate for the role. Now, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Barcelona are working with Xavi's current club, Al-Sadd, to sign the Spaniard.

Romano tweeted:

"Barcelona are already preparing paperworks and contracts to appoint Xavi Hernández as new manager once deal-termination process with Al Sadd will be completed."

It looks to be just a matter of days or weeks before Xavi takes over the reins at his boyhood club.

Barcelona looking to renew contracts of Dembele, Gavi and Araujo: Fabrizio Romano

The tweet from Romano also added that Barcelona will try to renew the contracts of three first-team players once they reach an agreement with Xavi.

Ousmane Dembele, Pablo Gavi and Ronald Araujo were the three names mentioned by Romano in his tweet.

"After manager issue resolved, board focus will be on Dembélé, Gavi and Araújo new contracts. #Barça"

Dembele's contract situation requires the most urgency, with the 24-year-old's deal running out next summer. Barcelona have previously offered him a couple of extensions, according to reports, but no agreement has been reached.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



"Barcelona are already preparing paperworks and contracts to appoint Xavi Hernández as new manager once deal-termination process with Al Sadd will be completed."

"After manager issue resolved, board focus will be on Dembélé, Gavi and Araújo new contracts."

Gavi, on the other hand, has a deal with the club until 2023 having been promoted to the first-team this season. Barcelona will look to tie the talented youngster down for the long-run, with a much-improved deal said to be on the cards.

Araujo also has a deal until 2023 with the Blaugrana. The 22-year-old has been one of the bright spots in a bleak couple of seasons and has what it takes to become a top central defender.

Barcelona will look to secure the futures of all three players to go with their recent renewals of prodigies Ansu Fati and Pedri.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar