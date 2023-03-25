Barcelona president drops major hint about Lionel Messi's return to Camp Nou

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has hinted at Lionel Messi's possible return to Camp Nou. The Spaniard said that the door is always open for the PSG star and also called him the best player in the history of the club.

Messi's contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expires at the end of the season and the Ligue 1 side are unlikely to use their option to extend the deal by another season. They need to reduce their wage bill for FFP issues and believe it is time to part ways with the Argentine.

Speaking to MARCA, Laporta claimed that Barcelona's doors are always open for Messi, and that he will be a topic in the summer. He said:

"I have to find a way to improve Messi's current relationship with Barca. We'll see, but he knows Barca's door is always open to him. Messi is the best player in the history of football. He has been the most important player in the history of Barca. But, I have to be very careful with what I say, because he is a PSG player, and I have to have respect that."

The comments come just a day after Sergio Aguero claimed that there was a 50% chance of Messi returning to Camp Nou. He said during the Kings League:

"I think Leo Messi should retire at Barca. Barcelona is his home and he should finish his career there. My feeling is that there is a 50 per cent chance that he will return."

Barcelona have been planning Lionel Messi's return

Barcelona are still in a financial crisis and need to reduce their wage bill drastically in the summer. However, the return of Lionel Messi has been their plan for a long time and Laporta has been talking about it since last summer.

He told CBS Sports:

"I would like to bring him back. It will not be easy but I think with the correct strategy we could do it. I think Messi has been the most important player in our history. During a long period of success he was the leader. He was the one who excited our supporters. We will do our best to have Messi ending his career at Barcelona and being applauded by everyone."

Messi has offers from Saudi Arabia and Inter Miami CF, but is reportedly leaning towards a return to Camp Nou.

Poll : 0 votes