Barcelona president holds meetings with Ronald Koeman - Reports

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman met with club president Joan Laporta to reportedly discuss the future of the Dutchman at the club. The two met at a restaurant in Spain, and the meeting lasted for a couple of hours.

According to a report in ESPN, Ronald Koeman and Joan Laporta were joined by Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste as well. The manager has one year left on his current deal at Camp Nou, but reports claim his future is in doubt.

Joan Laporta refused to share details of the meeting and claimed it was an ordinary meeting between the president and the coach. Ronald Koeman also declined to share any details and said the meeting went well.

While Ronald Koeman refused to share what he spoke about with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, he did talk about his future at the club after the Levante draw.

The Dutch manager admitted his future at Barcelona was in doubt after yet another draw. The Catalan side are all but out of the title race now as they are 4 points behind Atletico Madrid with just two games to go.

Speaking to the media after the draw, Ronald Koeman said:

"Coaches are always questioned. But I understand that, after that second half, there are questions. We are disappointed and we're wondering what happened. We have to move on and prepare for next season. As a coach, you're always responsible. We spoke at half time about improving defensively and not dropping our intensity. We were hopeful, we were 2-0 ahead. You don't expect to draw from there.

"Our aim was to win all three games and hope that the others would lose points. But now it's difficult. Games last for 90 minutes and we lost a lot in the second half. They [Levante] caused problems and we didn't defend well. It's very disappointing. It's impossible to understand what happened. It's difficult to explain it."

Barcelona face Europa League chasers Celta Vigo next and then take on Eibar on the final day of the season. Both sides they face are in desperate need of all three points and Barcelona may find them hard to break down.