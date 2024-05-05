Barcelona president Joan Laporta 'furious' after Girona loss, heard screaming uncontrollably after latest setback: Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly 'furious' after their loss against Girona and was heard screaming uncontrollably after the game, according to journalist Jordi Gil of SPORT.

The Blaugrana were leading 2-1 until the 65th minute, with their goals coming from centre-back Andreas Christensen (3') and Robert Lewandowski (45+1', penalty). However, Girona then scored three unanswered, with a goal from left-back Miguel Gutierrez (67') sandwiched between a brace from winger Cristian Portu (65', 74').

Expand Tweet

After the game, Laporta was heard storming off through one of the stadium's exits, allegedly screaming:

"It cannot be like this!"

He was accompanied by Barca sporting director Deco and vice-president Rafa Yuste as he vented his frustration in the VIP section of the stands.

The Catalans now risk missing out on participation in the 2025 Spanish Super Cup entirely, with Girona leap-frogging them in the standings. Girona sit on 74 points after 34 games, one point ahead of Barcelona.

No participation in the Spanish Super Cup would imply a loss of revenue for Barca, who simply cannot afford to lose out on any financial help at the moment. It would complicate their plans to restore the 1:1 rule in the upcoming transfer window, which means that they will be able to re-invest every euro earned off transfers into the market.

It is widely known that Laporta wanted Xavi to stay after the former Barca midfielder announced that he would step down from his managerial role earlier this season. After this result, there have been many questions raised about the administration and management of the team.

Laporta and Xavi will have to put this season behind them very swiftly and make shrewd decisions if they are to bring Barcelona back to the top of Spanish football.

"We have to change a huge amount of things" - Xavi reflects after Barcelona's 4-2 loss to Girona

Barcelona manager Xavi remarked that a world of change was required at the club after the Catalans slumped to a 4-2 loss against Girona in La Liga.

Expand Tweet

Talking to DAZN after the game, Xavi started off by expressing optimism about Barca's project but quickly clarified the gravity of the situation. He said:

“We have to continue with the project, the first few minutes were brilliant. We will keep fighting and next season we have to change a huge amount of things.”

The former Spanish midfielder also noted how individual errors have been costing them dearly in crucial games throughout the season.

"We lost control of the game because of flagrant errors that cannot happen at this level, we’ve talked about it but it keeps happening. It’s a shame, we sink with any negative situation... like this, it’s impossible to compete. We gave the game away, it’s a summary of the season."

Barcelona lost both games to Girona this season in La Liga by a 4-2 scoreline. They were also dominated across three El Clasico fixtures this season against Real Madrid, losing all the games (2-3, 1-4, 1-2).

The Blaugrana threw away a 3-2 lead from the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, and lost 4-1 at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys to crash out 6-4 on aggregate.

It will be an uphill climb for Xavi as he looks to rebuild and rejuvenate the Barcelona squad ahead of next season.